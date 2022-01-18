Son Arrested After Mom Takes Marijuana Brownie to Senior Citizens Center | Unusual World

reproduction Michael Koranda

A 73-year-old woman saw a brownie made by her son at home and thought it would be a good delicacy to share with her fellow card gamers at a senior center in South Dakota, USA. However, shortly after the group ate the cake, everyone who ate it began to show the same symptoms, leaving them fearful that they had been poisoned. A police investigation eventually found that the brownie was marijuana, and what the elderly felt were the effects of the drug.

As such consumption is not legal in the state of South Dakota, the son who prepared the candy was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. According to the broadcaster “KCRG”, Michael Koranda, 46, said he bought about 450 grams of marijuana butter on a trip he had just made to Colorado – where recreational use is allowed. He said he baked the brownie with half the product. The rest, according to local media, was turned over to the police for evidence.

The arrest took place on January 5, the day after consumption at the senior center. Michael, who works as a school choir director, was later released on bail, the amount of which was not disclosed. His mother, Irene Koranda, was not accused because she took the cake to her colleagues by mistake, as she reported. Michael, meanwhile, has a hearing scheduled for January 25th.