Son of Faustão completes majority with a job and tells a secret

Fausto Silva’s son, João Guilherme, received a gift on the eve of turning 18: a job with his father in his new show on Band. The teenager revealed that he was charged with being the presenter’s son and that he wants to follow in the same footsteps as the veteran.

“It’s crazy because we have that demand, I’m the son of a presenter, Faustão. We always had that demand. I wanted to work in the same profession as my father, and I was like: ‘Am I going?’ So, at one point you go, you face it and say: ‘It’s decision time’. It has to be seen whether I want to or not, and I faced it”, said João.

The heir to Fustão also said that since he was a little boy, he had been a part of television programs. “At about 12, 13 years old, I started to analyze and say: ‘This is good, this is not good. Dad, I liked this, I didn’t like that. He (Faustão) would say: ‘Gee, you’re 12 years old kid”, said the teenager.

In an interview with Jornal da Band, João Guilherme said that television is his place. “Being here is what I like, it’s my heart, it’s what I love. It is the beginning of a long story, God willing,” he said.

“The truth is this: without focus and without discipline, you get nowhere. When you have love, it’s easier for you to have that focus and that discipline with what you do,” added Fustão’s son.