Sony confirms God of War Ragnarok for 2022 along with 21 more games

Anyone who follows game news knows that there is always the possibility of a further postponement. So any new confirmation of a date for a much-anticipated game ends up being welcome, which is why fans of God of War are happy to see Ragnarok on Sony’s list of 22 highlights for 2022.

The producer decided to list 22 important releases for the PS4 and PS5 that will happen throughout the year. Of course we have other big names like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 – but God of War: Ragnarok has proven to be one of the most anticipated games on the PlayStation, and fans will be happy to know that the game is still slated for this year.

God of War: Ragnarok listed in the 22 highlights of 2022Source: PlayStation

Below is the full list of releases that Sony highlights in 2022:

Horizon Forbidden West Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Elden ring Dying Light 2 God of War Ragnarok Gran Turismo 7 Gotham Knights Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Ghostwire Tokyo Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Rainbow Six Extraction Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Stray OlliOlli World Salt and Sacrifice Little Devil Inside Sifu Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals chia Babylon’s Fall forspoken The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

You can see that the list has very large games and some somewhat smaller indies. Which of the featured games are on your radar?