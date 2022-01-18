Sony lists 22 great games for PS4 and PS5 in 2022

The community is eagerly awaiting new epic gaming adventures and Sony is already on hand preparing a watchlist with 22 major PS5 and PS4 game releases to live up to those expectations. There’s even a special page with titles available on the PS Store.

The wait for these big premieres ends in the next 350 days. God of War Ragnarok (which even reinforces the date for this year), Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Elden Ring are just some of the examples recorded in the list. Check out the full selection of PS5 and PS4 games coming in 2022 below!

PS5 and PS4 Games Coming in 2022

Horizon Forbidden West — February 18

Despite finally coming to terms with her origins and the events that plunged the world into an age of technological darkness, the revelations made at the end of Horizon Zero Dawn mean that there are still many mysteries for Aloy.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — January 28

Famous for cinematic action sets, treasure hunting adventures and age-old puzzle solving, the Uncharted series reaches a spectacular level in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Experience Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer’s two independent adventures around the world, facing the most challenging opponents and their own emotional journeys in this newly remastered game for PlayStation 5 and, for the first time, PC.

Elden Ring – February 25

In Elden Ring, we see the same care in creating highly interconnected worlds as FromSoftware’s previous games, plus an expansion into a truly open world filled with little nooks and crannies to explore.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human — February 4

The sequel to the zombie apocalypse, which takes place 20 years after the original, shows humanity in great difficulties. The game meticulously maintains the same sense of fundraising by day and survival by night that made the original such an intense combination of parkour exploration and risk/reward adrenaline.

God of War Ragnarok — 2022

2018’s God of War portrayed Kratos’ struggle as a conflicted father and grieving husband, in a new and deeply personal perspective on the Spartan general. Now, with his son looking for his own place in the world, Kratos must help Atreus explore what it means to be the son of a Greek demigod and one of the last remaining giants in the realms.

Gran Turismo 7 — March 4th

The culmination of decades of Real Driving Simulator has resulted in a game that encompasses the entire history of racing, real-world and fantasy-world tracks, hundreds of customizable vehicles and seasonal online events for a new generation of simulations.

Batman is dead. A vast new criminal underworld has taken over the streets of Gotham City. It’s now up to Batman’s family, made up of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, to protect Gotham and bring hope to citizens, discipline to cops and fear to criminals.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin — March 18

The characters are trying to fulfill the ancient prophecy of the Warriors of Light, destined to fight Chaos and save the world from Darkness in a juxtaposition of the distinctive combat of developer Team Ninja’s Nioh games and a new, darker version of the Final Fantasy universe. original released in 1987.

GhostWire: Tokyo — 2022

Deeply immersed in urban legends and Japanese folklore, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action-adventure game in which you can combine traditional and spectral combat to cleanse real Tokyo locations, saving the city from supernatural monsters and at the same time, the mystery of the disappearance of the population.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — March 25

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands continues the fantasy-only approach to Borderlands 2’s most surprisingly emotional DLC, Assault on Dragon Keep.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction — January 20

Extraction takes Rainbow Six Siege’s enduring combination of tactical firefights, environmental destruction (and repair) and team-based online multiplayer and mixes it all with alien invasion.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — 2022

The chaotically bright contrast to the Batman family’s night-time adventures comes with the members of the Suicide Squad (developed by Rocksteady, which is also the developer of the Batman: Arkham series): Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang, who receive the absurdly difficult mission to defeat Brainiac, who is controlling the minds of the Justice League members.

Stray — Early 2022

This game proves both the simplicity of the premise (a stray cat living in a robotic society seemingly free of humans) and the uncomplicated execution, which comes with dazzling animation in detailed neon bathed environments, where everything just falls into place. without the need for much explanation.

OlliOlli World — February 8

Developer Roll7 has managed to seamlessly reimagine the “one more try” magic of the original Tony Hawk games with the tightly controlled OlliOlli 2D skateboard games. So it’s only fitting that OlliOlli World has finally jumped into the third dimension with skateboarding’s explorable utopia called Radlandia.

Salt and Sacrifice — 2022

New to the sequel to Salt and Sacrifice is online co-op, which lets you join another player on the hunt as a Marked Inquisitor to purge mages from the land presented in incredible detail. In addition, an elaborate system of crafting items and actions, such as wall jumping and a grappling hook, makes environments even more complex and explorable.

Little Devil Inside — 2022

Little Devil Inside is a combination of survival, exploration and co-op, all mixed with just a hint that not everyone is what they seem, which helps give the entire game a dreamlike quality in the best possible way.

SIFU is the journey of a lifetime to avenge the murder of a young man’s family. With each death, the main character is resurrected, but the progression of time doesn’t stop, and he ages and loses his health, but also developing more deadly blows.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals — 2022

It’s perhaps a little presumptuous to include a game in this list based on just a few teasers and the strength of the original game. Oxenfree II is so exciting, precisely because of this original game, which harkens back to the glory days of side-scrolling point-and-click adventures, combining healthy doses of supernatural scares.

A bright, inviting, exploration-filled sandbox adventure, all in a tropical paradise inspired by New Caledonia. Play the ukulele, climb and slide through lush landscapes and swim around coral reefs.

Babylon’s Fall — May 24

The renowned action experts at PlatinumGames, behind NieR: Automata and other games, are back with a new style of action RPG in Babylon’s Fall.

Forspoken — March 3

Forspoken has an unparalleled cast including Gary Whitta (Rogue One) and Amy Hennig (Uncharted) as authors, and Bear McCreary (Battlestar Galactica) and Garry Schyman (Destroy All Humans!, BioShock) on the soundtrack. The trailer scenes are really part of the game, as is the storyline of the New Yorker taken to a new world.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum — 2022

While essential to JRR Tolkien’s story, many parts of Gollum’s journey have yet to be told in detail. He has seen things that others cannot imagine and he has survived things that others dare not mention. Torn apart by his split personality, he can be cruel and vicious like Gollum, but social and cautious like Sméagol.

Did you enjoy the PS5 and PS4 game debuts for 2022, dear reader?