Space anemia: understand what can stop humans from reaching Mars

Space anemia represents one of the great challenges, in the medical field, for astronauts to remain for long periods in space – as will be the case of going to Mars. In a microgravity environment (like the International Space Station, for example), tribulation members can significantly lose red blood cells and the condition can persist for at least a year after returning to planet Earth. That’s what a new Canadian study indicates.

Cases of anemia after space travel have been known to science for years, but little is known about the factors that lead to this condition. In this scenario, researchers at the University of Ottawa in Canada started a small study with astronauts and followed them for a year after returning to Earth.

Special anemia may be one of the challenges for astronauts to reach the planet Mars (Image: Reproduction / NASA / Pat Rawlings, SAIC)

The team of scientists found that the rate of red blood cell destruction is much higher in space when compared to what is measured on Earth in people who have not been to space. In numbers, 3 million of them are destroyed per second in space. On Earth, the number has dropped to 2 million on Earth. But post-trip stabilization can take more than a year, according to the study authors.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Interestingly, the body is able to compensate for this unexpected loss in space, which prevents the crew from becoming severely ill. The signs of anemia are felt when they return to Earth. In the future, understanding why this change can help patients admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Study with astronauts on the ISS

Published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine, the MARROW study recruited 14 astronauts, 11 men and 3 women, with an average age of 45 years, between the years 2015 and 2020. The volunteers spent at least 6 months inside the International Space Station (ISS ).

The Canadian team analyzed blood and breath samples — samples of alveolar air — from astronauts during and after the space mission. In this way, it was possible to measure the intensity of the loss of red blood cells.

It is worth explaining that red blood cells — also known as erythrocytes — are responsible for carrying oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body. This means that they are essential for the proper functioning of the body and a higher rate of degradation of them can increase the risks of health problems for astronauts.

Rate of red blood cell destruction is highest in space, according to Canadian study (Image: Reproduction/Claudioventrella/Envato Elements)

“Our study shows that when [os astronautas] reach space, red blood cells are destroyed, and this continues throughout the astronaut’s mission”, explains Guy Trudel, lead author of the research, to the BBC.

Anemia problems already start in space?

According to Trudel, the problems that will be triggered by the elimination of red blood cells only begin to be felt by the individual on the return to planet Earth, where the astronaut may suffer from loss of bone mass and loss of muscle strength, in addition to reporting an intense sensation. of tiredness.

In space, microgravity doesn’t let the loss of red blood cells become a problem. But scientists do not know how long the organism can safely withstand these drastic changes in its functioning. In testing, this should be a challenge for long space travel.

Extra challenge for humans to get to Mars

“Longer missions to the Moon and Mars, in addition to space tourism and commercialization, require a better understanding of space-induced anemia,” the authors state in the paper. Understanding this question “will be vital for human missions that step onto extraterrestrial soils without medical supervision”, they point out.

Now, more research needs to delve into the discovery questions about space anemia. In addition, astronauts may have to adapt their diets, adding a higher iron and calorie intake, which raises energy levels and may reduce, to some degree, the risks of the condition.

Source: Nature Medicine and BBC