Spartacus, the “new PS Plus”, is praised by Xbox boss

Spartacus, the supposed new model of PS Plus and replacement for PS Now, was praised by Phil Spencer, head of Xbox Game Studios. He supported the feature’s arrival, said it was “the right thing” and said he was looking forward to Sony making its titles available at launch on multiple platforms.

If you follow the same steps as PS Now and Game Pass, the subscription service with old titles from the Japanese giant should run on PC. For Spencer, who gave an interview to IGN, when other publishers think about something like Microsoft’s streaming, it’s beneficial for the gamer community to be able to have fun whenever and wherever they want.

When I hear that others are doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes perfect sense to me because I think it’s the right answer.

The executive also showed hope with the debut of Spartacus. Apparently, the presence of PS1, PS2, PS3, PSP, PS Vita games and possible PS4 and PS5 titles excited the person in charge of Xbox studios.

I like that as it fuels our energy for the next projects we should focus on as we continue to build on what has been done in the past. I think it’s the right thing. Release great games, bring them to PC, console, cloud and make them available on premiere day to subscribers. I hope our competitor does that.

More signs of Spartacus’ arrival

Sony is preparing a technology capable of running games from old PlayStation consoles on current hardware – at least that’s what a patent filed by Mark Cerny, the architect of the PS5, suggests. Could this be another clue to Spartacus’ arrival? Find it out!