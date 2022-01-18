Speedrunner beats Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice blindfolded at world’s biggest speedrun event

Streamer holds some records in this game, including playing blindfolded

From Software’s games bring challenges that alienate more casual gamers and appeal to those looking to have their skills tested. But, above any level, are speedrunners and their skills far beyond the conventional, from practicing those specific games so much. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice speedrunner Mitchriz has already finished the game, stunned, blindfolded and more than once.

He already holds records in different categories playing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice normally. Mitchriz had already set the first world record in this modality (blindfolded) in December with a time of 1:52:05. The streamer can avoid unnecessary fights, pick up important items, position himself at specific points to perform jumps, navigate menus and do everything necessary without seeing.

If he had already set a world record playing blindfolded before, what’s the difference now? Well, this time the feat was during the biggest speedrunning event in the world. His blindfolded performance is even better than a player who already knows Sekiro. Their boss fights are very well executed. It’s worth mentioning that the speedrunner already knows the entire game backwards by heart from all these years of practicing his runs.

Mitchriz ran in the “Blindfolded Any%” category. In “Any%”, it is allowed to use any gimmick to get to the end anyway. He decided to make the ending (spoiler alert) faster. The ending called Shura can be reached a little more than halfway through the game and this he did in 2 hours. His world record run also ends in the Shura ending. No one has yet risked, in this category, to face all the bosses playing blindfolded.



The feat was performed during the well-known charity event, the Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), an occasion that brings together several speedrunners running different games. Of his world record, Mitchriz said that “Sekiro is the only soulsbornekiro that hasn’t been finished completely blindfolded” yet. And after months of practice, he guarantees that “no barrier of an hour, or half an hour, will be broken” in this modality.

Source: Twitch