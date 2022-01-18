spending too much time in space can destroy your blood

Adding to the list of things that can kill us in space, we now have to consider…space itself, which can literally destroy your blood.

According to a study carried out by the General Hospital of Ottawa, Canada, prolonged exposure to the vacuum of space causes our body to go into hemolysis – that is, the destruction of red blood cells – sooner than expected, and more permanently.

Red blood cells are responsible for carrying oxygen from the lungs to the muscles, resulting in the energy you feel when you take a breath. Anemic people tend to have problems with these cells (Image: Ezume Images/Shutterstock)

This phenomenon even has a name — “space anemia” — and it’s not exactly a new scientific discovery in and of itself. In fact, this type of anemia is part of what the English language calls “RIDGE”, an acronym that translates to “radiation from space, isolation and confinement, distance from Earth, gravitational fields and hostile closed environments”.

The anemia part, however, is that it was researched by Guy Trudel, a clinical rehabilitation specialist at the hospital and one of the study’s co-authors, who had the following pearl of comfort to tell in an interview with Ars Technica: “When astronauts return space, they look a lot like the patients we admit to rehab.”

In the past, space anemia was thought to occur due to the movement of fluids in an astronaut’s torso once they arrive in space. Admittedly, they quickly lose about 10% of the fluid in their blood vessels, so it was safe to speculate that 10% of the red blood cells were also destroyed. That same thought made us speculate that things would be back to normal about 10 days later.

To conduct the study, Trudel and team studied 14 astronauts who spent six months on the International Space Station (ISS). Each of the astronauts expelled air into a special container at various intervals during their stay at the station: five days, 12 days, three months and six months, just before boarding back.

With the containers back on Earth, the scientists used chromatography techniques to analyze the material expelled by the astronauts, measuring the volume of carbon monoxide (CO) they dumped at varying periods of time.

CO is expelled each time a red blood cell undergoes hemolysis. Of course, this is a process influenced by several factors – weight lifting, for example, can cause this gas to be produced. But Trudel determined that an average of 85% of it is produced exclusively by hemolysis.

Changing numbers: in space, the human body destroys, on average, 3 million red blood cells per second. In percentage terms, this is 54% more than what happened to us on Earth, where the average is 2 million per second.

The problem, however, is not in space, but when you return His: Up there, your body loses fluid, so the higher average is still biologically acceptable, given that the lost fluid volume doesn’t dilute your cells, so there’s still balance.

Coming back from space, your blood will need to compensate for gravity somehow — and that’s where space anemia comes into play: “You need more fluid in your blood vessels, and that’s going to dilute your red blood cells,” the doctor said.

But calm down, because just like that series that went on too long or that bad song that was exceptionally long, we’re not done yet: spatial anemia, let’s say, likes to “stretch the ride”. Five of the astronauts analyzed had blood tests and, on extraction, it was concluded that they were still anemic. However, a year later, Trudel and team took another blood test and noticed that the destruction of red blood cells was still 30% faster.

In other words, the longer they were up there, the longer they would be anemic down here.

Trudel said we still haven’t figured out what causes this acceleration of hemolysis, which is a natural process in the body, but he has a few suspects: It can occur in four distinct areas — the blood vessels, the spleen, the liver and the bone marrow. The last two are, respectively, the highest concentration of blood in a single organ (liver) and where red blood cells are produced (marrow).

Of the four, the liver and marrow are, in Trudel’s opinion, the most problematic areas, and they promise to investigate them further. However, they admit there isn’t much grounding beyond six months. “There is a knowledge gap for longer missions, like a year or more, or missions to the Moon or Mars,” Trudel said.

Translation: if we consider a trip to the Moon, like the ones that NASA wants to start doing from 2025, it may even be that the numbers are even higher.

Trudel’s research can serve as a cautionary sign for anyone interested in space travel (well, at least, those who have the money to pay for it are either an actor in a renowned sci-fi series or the daughter of the first. American to leave Earth, at least). A quick search in Statista shows that in 2020, about 210,000 people were living with hemophilia, while another 80,000 had von Willebrand disease.

Both are diseases that affect the blood’s ability to clot properly. Both are hereditary (inherited from parents to children), but there are very rare cases where you can “catch” either one – and that’s because we’re just mentioning those two.

That is, it may be that the space is not for you, in case you have a blood problem.

The full study can be seen in Nature.

