Spider-Man 3 has the second highest grossing in Brazilian history

“Spider-Man 3: No Return Home” is the second highest grossing film in Brazilian history, according to data from Comscore. The study points to the collection of R$ 283.6 million in the country.

15.5 million people have seen the movie in theaters as of yesterday. The research shows that “Spider-Man 3” is second only to “Avengers: Endgame”, which had a box office of R$ 338.8 million in theaters during the 40 weeks it remained in theaters.

“Spider-Man: No Coming Home” took just 6 weeks to reach the second-highest mark in the country.

Among the top 5 on the list are also “The Lion King”, a version released in 2019, with R$ 266.7 million; “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), accumulating BRL 236.8 million and “My Mother is a Piece 3” (2019), which grossed BRL 182.1 million.

In December, HBO Max announced that “Spider-Man 3” will also be one of the novelties in the catalog of its streaming platform in 2022.

success in debut

Comscore also points out that “Spider-Man 3” has become the biggest opening for a movie in Brazil. The film got more than 1.7 million viewers and R$ 34 million at the box office during its first day in theaters.

The third film in the franchise features Tom Holland as the protagonist. The 25-year-old artist revealed that his mother scolded the producers of “Spider-Man” during filming.