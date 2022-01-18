State already records almost 10 thousand cases of covid in the last 24 hours

The number of people infected with covid-19 is expected to exceed 10,000 this Monday (17). At around 3:40 pm, the Covid Panel, managed by the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa), already shows that 9,478 new cases of the virus were recorded in the last 24 hours.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon (17), the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, explained that Espírito Santo will register a new record of cases today. That’s because, before the final update, which should happen around 5:30 pm, the number was already over 7,000.

The last record was broken on January 10, when the state recorded 7,416 cases in 24 hours. On that day, the total number of cases reached 643,892.

On Saturday (15), this number was 661,353 cases, while on Sunday (16), the total reached 661,762. Until 4 pm, this Monday (17), the value was already 671,240, which results in 9,478 cases in the last 24 hours.