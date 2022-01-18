State breaks record and reaches 11,522 new cases of covid in 24 hours





Photo: ARCHIVE/AT



Espírito Santo hit, this Monday (17), another record by registering 11,522 new cases of covid in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected by the disease reaches 673,284. The information was released in the last update of the Covid Panel, managed by the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa).

In the same period, eight deaths were recorded, bringing the number of deaths to 13,379. Of these eight, six took place between this Sunday (16) and Monday (17).

The last record was reached on January 10, when the state recorded 7,416 cases in 24 hours. However, on Monday afternoon (17), the panel already showed that 9,478 new cases of the virus were registered in the last 24 hours, before the final update, which usually happens around 5:30 pm.

In a press conference, this Monday (17), the Secretary of Health, Nésio Fernandes, had already stated that Espírito Santo would set a new record of cases today. That’s because, before 2 pm, the number was already over 7 thousand.

Also according to the panel, the number of cured reached 621,086, while a total of 1,517,865 cases were discarded during the entire pandemic. The fatality rate is 1.99%. The number of notifications reaches 2,590,678. In all, until this Monday (17), 2,550,312 tests were carried out.

fourth wave

Nésio Fernandes also said, at the same press conference, that the state is already facing a fourth wave of the covid-19 pandemic. According to him, this new phase is being driven by the community circulation of the Ômicron variant, as well as throughout the country.

The secretary also explained that, as soon as the 4th wave was identified in the state, the government has applied containment measures.

“The response measures that are being adopted by the State of Espírito Santo, together with the municipalities, aim to reduce the impact of the circulation of the virus, breaking the chain of transmission, and to allow the State and the health system not to get into a situation that could prevent the population’s access to health services,” he said.