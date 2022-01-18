State faces fourth wave of covid, says secretary

The Secretary of State for Health said, at a press conference on the afternoon of this Monday (17), that Espírito Santo is experiencing the fourth wave of the pandemic of the new coronavirus (covid-19). According to him, this new phase is being driven by the community circulation of the Ômicron variant, as well as throughout the country.

The secretary also explained that, as soon as the 4th wave was identified in the state, the government has applied containment measures.

“The response measures that are being adopted by the State of Espírito Santo, together with the municipalities, aim to reduce the impact of the circulation of the virus, breaking the chain of transmission, and to allow the State and the health system not to get into a situation that could prevent the population’s access to health services,” he said.

Nésio also recalled that the State is experiencing a moment of acceleration in the curve of cases and that, due to the latest data, it is believed that there will be a much greater number of infected people than has been seen throughout the pandemic.

“Only seven municipalities in the state reach an incidence rate of more than two digits in the number of cases per 1000 inhabitants. In this way, we recognize that there is still a margin, a possibility of a behavior of the case curve, much higher than that observed so far. time across the state.”

Seven municipalities with a high incidence rate

During the press conference, Nésio said that seven municipalities in Espírito Santo have an incidence rate above two digits, in number of cases per thousand inhabitants. According to the Secretary of Health, these cities are: Vitória, Ponto Belo, Linhares, Rio Bananal, Mucurici, São Gabriel da Palha and Guarapari.

In addition, most of the other municipalities are in a “clear acceleration phase”, while others began to show, about three days ago, a greater growth in the case curve.

“We are advising municipalities that still do not show a strong trend of growth in the curve, to insist on mitigation measures oriented throughout December, so that they do not reach large numbers of infected people, which can compromise outpatient services and also the possibility of having fewer patients hospitalized in ICU and wards dedicated to those affected by covid-19”, reinforced the secretary.