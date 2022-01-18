Stay on top of Tuesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com — Prices charged by Petrobras (SA:) will be investigated by Cade. The US market suffers from inflation fears, which push bond yields to the highest level in two years. Prices are also at seven-year highs after Iran-backed rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for a drone strike in the United Arab Emirates.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, January 18th.

1. Proceedings against Petrobras

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) opened a lawsuit against Petrobras, to investigate possible anti-competitive practices by readjusting fuel prices. Last week, the state-owned company rose by 8% in oil and diesel prices. In all, since January 2021, the increase has reached almost 80%.

According to Petrobras, the company is committed to competitive pricing practices and in balance with the market. Despite the fact that international oil prices also affect the transfer of costs to fuel, President Jair Bolsonaro has already blamed the levy of ICMS on gasoline and diesel and the distribution of dividends by Petrobras for the rise.

CADE has up to 180 days to close the investigation, but the deadline can be extended for another 60 days. At the end of this period, it will be decided whether the case is closed or not, which can lead to sanctions.

Meanwhile, about 40 categories of public servants at the federal level are holding demonstrations today, 18, to ask for salary readjustments. Between 10 am and 12 pm, a shutdown of services is scheduled. The movement gained strength after the approved Budget for 2022 set aside resources for salary readjustments for federal and highway police officers.

2. US bond yields hit two-year highs on inflation fears

Inflation fears pushed yields on US Treasuries to their highest level in more than two years over the weekend, reviving ample supply in currency markets.

At 9:08 am, the benchmark bond yield was at 1.82%, down from the previous 1.86% but still up 30 basis points from the start of the year. The benchmark yield also broke above the 1% level for the first time since February 2020, when the first wave of Covid-19 panic was sweeping the world’s financial markets.

The next milestone to pass will likely be in Europe, where the benchmark German bond came close to trading above 0% for the first time since May 2019. Bond was flat on the day, despite a remarkably strong , . which rose to a six-month high. More granular business surveys from Europe’s largest economies can provide a more reliable guide to activity in the coming weeks.

3. Oil on the rise after drone attack in UAE

One of the biggest factors fueling inflation fears has been the price of energy. Crude oil hit its highest level in more than seven years overnight after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for a drone strike at the port of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE is one of only two major OPEC producers (the other being Saudi Arabia) that is actually capable of producing more oil than it did two years ago, so the extent of the conflict in Yemen casts further doubt on OPEC’s ability. and its allies to actually deliver the supply increases they promised this year. Analysts also suspect that Russia will not be able to increase its production to the forecast 100,000 barrels a day after this month. The must be delivered at 9:30 am, according to the news agency.

At 8:59 am, U.S. crude futures were up 1.14% at $84.25 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.87% at $87.23 a barrel.

4. US stocks set to open lower

US equities are set to start the week sharply lower, with tech stocks again underperforming as higher bond yields put fresh pressure on lofty sector valuations.

At 9:01 a.m., 100 futures were down 0.70%, while A and A were down 1.10% and 1.76%, respectively.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:), PNC Financial (NYSE:) (SA:) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:) (SA:) report earnings before trading begins, under the shadow of ill-received results from JPMorgan (NYSE:) (SA:) and Citigroup (NYSE:) (SA:) on Friday, which showed the stimulus-fueled earnings rush fading.

Other actions likely to be in focus include alibaba (NYSE:) (SA:), reported as the subject of new national security concerns at US regulators, and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which allegedly expelled large numbers of employees over allegations of a toxic culture in workplace.

5. BoJ refuses to panic

One central bank that is not yet in a hurry to tighten monetary policy is the Bank of Japan. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda played down any suggestion of a short-term hike in interest rates and said the BoJ’s policy-making board had not even discussed the idea at their meeting on Tuesday.

This was contrary to a report last week that had pushed the price up by more than 1%. The dollar returned above the 115 yen level in response.

The BoJ raised its inflation forecasts for the next two years, but at 1.1%, forecasts remain far below the levels likely to be seen in the US and Europe this year, not to mention emerging markets.

In other Japanese news, Toyota said it will miss its annual production forecast for the year ending in March due to shortages of chips and other components. The company closed two factories in the Chinese city of Tianjin this month over concerns about the transmission of Covid-19 from the Omicron variant.