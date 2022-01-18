Strong evidence shows: Sixth Mass Extinction is underway

The history of life on Earth has been marked five times by mass extinction events of biodiversity caused by extreme natural phenomena. Today, many experts warn that a Sixth Mass Extinction crisis is underway, this time entirely caused by human activities.

A comprehensive assessment of the evidence of this ongoing extinction event was published recently in the magazine Biological Reviews by biologists from the University of Hawaii at Manoa (USA) and the National Museum of Natural History in Paris (France).

“Dramatically increased rates of species extinctions and declining abundances of many animal and plant populations are well documented, but some deny that these phenomena represent a mass extinction,” said Robert Cowie, lead author of the study and a research professor at the Center. of Research at the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (Soest) at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. “This denial is based on a biased view of the crisis that focuses on mammals and birds and ignores invertebrates, which obviously make up the vast majority of biodiversity.”

fundamental inclusion

Extrapolating from estimates obtained for land snails and slugs, Cowie and coauthors estimated that since the year 1500, Earth could have lost between 7.5% and 13% of the 2 million known species – a staggering 150,000 to 260,000. species.

“The inclusion of invertebrates was instrumental in confirming that we are indeed witnessing the beginning of the Sixth Mass Extinction in Earth’s history,” Cowie said.

The situation is not the same everywhere, however. Although marine species face significant threats, there is no evidence that the crisis is affecting oceans to the same extent as surface areas. On land, insular species such as those on the Hawaiian Islands are much more affected than mainland species. And the rate of extinction of plants appears lower than that of land animals.

Unfortunately, along with science denial taking hold in modern society on a number of issues, the new study points out that some people also deny that the Sixth Extinction began. Furthermore, others accept it as a new and natural evolutionary trajectory, as humans are just another species playing its natural role in Earth’s history. Some even consider that biodiversity should be manipulated only for the benefit of humanity – but benefit defined by whom?

conscious choice

“Humans are the only species capable of manipulating the biosphere on a large scale,” emphasized Cowie. “We are not just another species evolving in the face of external influences. In contrast, we are the only species that has a conscious choice regarding our future and the Earth’s biodiversity.”

To combat the crisis, several conservation initiatives have been successful for certain charismatic animals. But these initiatives cannot reach all species and cannot reverse the general trend of species extinction. However, it is essential to continue these efforts, to continue to cultivate a wonder for nature, and to document biodiversity before it disappears.

“Despite the rhetoric about the severity of the crisis, and while corrective solutions exist and are brought to the attention of decision makers, it is clear that political will is lacking,” Cowie said. “Denying the crisis, accepting it without reacting, or even encouraging it, constitutes a revocation of humanity’s common responsibility and paves the way for Earth to continue on its sad trajectory towards a Sixth Mass Extinction.”

