https://br.sputniknews.com/20220117/estudo-interior-da-terra-esta-esfriando-mais-rapido-do-que-se-pensava-ameacando-vida-no-planeta-21054440.html

Study: Earth’s interior is cooling faster than previously thought, threatening life on the planet

Study: Earth’s interior is cooling faster than previously thought, threatening life on the planet

Experiments with bridgmanite, a mineral located between the Earth’s outer core and the inner part, which has been cooling for billions of years, revealed… 17.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-01-17T13:59-0300

2022-01-17T13:59-0300

2022-01-17T13:59-0300

society and everyday

Switzerland

Earth

zurich

geology

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/21054397_0:448:2049:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_7d1327419724ea8960c36aeeb4a6be3b.jpg

The Earth’s interior could cool more quickly than we thought, scientists from Switzerland noted. The Earth’s rotating interior generates our planet’s magnetic field, which scientists believe is protecting life on Earth. So do mantle convection, tectonic activity, and volcanism, which stabilize global temperatures and the carbon cycle. The temperature at the Earth’s core has been cooling for 4.5 billion years since it formed, meaning the core will solidify, stopping the planet’s geological activity. Scientists at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland, led by planetary scientist Motohiko Murakami, conducted experiments with pulsed lasers that determine the speed of heat conduction by bridgmanite, a mineral located on the boundary between the Earth’s iron-nickel outer core. and the lower mantle of molten fluid above it. The experiment revealed that “the conductivity of bridgmanite is about 1.5 times greater than assumed”, indicates the Friday statement (14), meaning that the cooling rate of the Earth’s interior is larger. In addition, the process may be being accelerated by the transformation of bridgmanite itself into post-perovskite, an even more thermally conductive mineral. and does not take into account the process of decomposition of radioactive elements, which generates heat in the Earth’s mantle and which is still not well understood. It is estimated that life on Earth will be permanently undermined already in a billion years, when the warming of the Earth Sun begin to evaporate water from our planet.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211030/novo-mundo-oculto-e-descoberto-em-nucleo-interno-da-terra-sugere-estudo-18177579.html

Switzerland

zurich

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/21054397_0:256:2049:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_214368047bc90d3df8031157bd83f90e.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Switzerland, Earth, Zurich, Geology