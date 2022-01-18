Subject #624: Djokovic – when the law applies to everyone | The subject

He was the favorite to win the Australian Open, which started last Sunday. The title would be his 21st Grand Slam, a feat unheard of in tennis history. But, instead of parading talent on the courts of Melbourne, the world number 1 was deported after an arm wrestling with local authorities: the 34-year-old Serb landed without having been vaccinated against Covid, and still lied in the immigration form to circumvent the prospect of quarantine. “Today, he could not compete in Roland Garros (France) and the US Open (New York) either”, adds Guga Chacra. In the conversation with Renata Lo Prete, the Globo commentator in the USA details the career of one of the greatest tennis players of all time and recalls other episodes of denialism in which he was involved in the pandemic – the list includes the promotion of a tournament without any protocol. restrictive and conducting an interview (without a mask) after testing positive for the disease. “Australia has understood that he is a threat to public security”, assesses Deisy Ventura, professor of ethics at the USP School of Public Health, regarding the government’s decision, which was endorsed by a federal court. The researcher also analyzes the difference between three different policies to encourage vaccination, based on examples from Brazil, Canada and Austria – which is about to impose immunization on all adults over 18 years of age.