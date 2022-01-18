Summary 01/17: BBB22 debut has a game of first impressions, ‘combination of votes’, climate, crush, ‘rancinho’ and more | BBB22

The big day has arrived, Brazil! 🎉 And the debut of BBB22 got excited! The Pipocas were the first to enter the house of BBB , and took advantage of the day to get to know each other better, enjoy the pool and, of course, choose the beds! Wrong are not. In the afternoon, there was even a circle to find out who entered the committed confinement, and we are already super curious to know who the brothers are wanting to make that onslaught! At the end of the night, it was Camarote’s turn to arrive for the party to be complete! Oops! Almost complete 😉

+++ See the ranking of followers of BBB22 participants

Did you feel like ‘I want more’? So grab the popcorn and paste on the #RedeBBB Summary and we’ll tell you everything that happened on this first night of Big Brother Brasil 22.

Who inaugurated the house of BBB22 was the group Pipoca. The sisters and brothers entered the house, got to know the rooms and went to the living room to chat and get to know each other better. During the conversation, Lucian joked and said he was from Camarote, making the crowd laugh. vinicius decided to do a test, and went to the kitchen to get a cassava to find out what the brothers call the vegetable in their homelands. Some answered “aipim” and others, “manioc”. Hey Brazil! And in your country, what is it called?

Members of the Pipoca group enter the house of Big Brother Brasil and get emotional

Why waste time, huh, people?! The brothers barely entered the house but they soon went to make a circle to find out who is single and with a free and unimpeded heart to start flirting. Priorities, that speaks! 💓

Brothers dance during the first dawn at BBB22 — Photo: Globo

And there’s already been a ‘combination of votes’ 👀

Popcorn is not wasting time! During the afternoon, the brothers decided to put their game strategy on the table and organize themselves to protect themselves against Camarote. In the kitchen, the Eliezer sent the chat: “They are known, we are not.” Natalia agreed: “The more we stick together, the better.” AND Jessilane still took the opportunity to amend: “As long as we can keep it, that’s it”. Not even 24 hours from home and groups have already started to form!

2 of 3 Brothers elaborate strategies in the BBB22 kitchen — Photo: Globo Brothers elaborate strategies in the kitchen of BBB22 — Photo: Globo

Cute Discord Game 🎀

During the live program, the brothers participated in a Discord Game. After all, Monday is fire day at the playground (but today was quiet, believe me!). The objective was to distribute plaques with adjectives that characterized the first impression that the brothers had among themselves. On the cake, there were words like “Fun”, “Catch”, “Giver”, “Zoador”, “Mockery” and “I’ll take it”. Can you guess who won what?

Popcorns play first impressions and hand each other plates

The cabin is on! The famous brothers entered the house, and the excitement took over the crowd! The group met with Pipocas, and the brothers hugged, cried, cheered and celebrated a lot!

Tiago Abravanel is the first cabin to enter the BBB22; check how was the entry

BBB22 has barely started and it seems that some brothers are already starting to get weird. The reason? The separation of rooms. In the kitchen, Natália commented to Vinicius about the change of rooms: “I felt that Eslô didn’t want me to go.” Xiii, it seems that the atmosphere was tense between the sisters…

Natália comments on her sister at BBB22: ‘I felt she didn’t want me to go’

And of course, a toast couldn’t be missing to kick off BBB22 and shake up the dawn, right? They were given drinks and delicacies, and went out on the lawn to dance and celebrate together. The brothers took advantage of the moment to toast, popped champagne and Naiara Azevedo shouted: “From here forward only backwards.” Who never?

Brothers run to the pantry to get cooler — Photo: Globo

And crush, do you already have it? 💖 There is!

It seems so! During the fraternization that took place between the brothers at dawn, Sister Natália said that if she could, she would divide herself into five and “take everyone”. Talking to Slovenia a while later, the nail designer and model joked that the Marketing student and model would have a crush on Rodrigo. The woman from Pernambuco laughed and replied that “maybe”. Is there a couple coming?

Brothers enjoy the first dawn at BBB22 — Photo: Globo

The disagreement between Natalia and Slovenia about changing rooms continued through the night. The nail designer and model went to look for the marketing student to better understand what happened earlier, and said she was worried that Slovenia didn’t want her to stay in the room. The two seemed to settle down, but they returned to the subject during the night. In a conversation next to Lucas, Natália told Slovenia that she felt a ‘rivalry’ with her sister:

“I felt a rivalry, but it was for nothing and it was bullshit”, the mining woman said.

“Don’t say that, no.”, replied the Pernambuco woman.

A while later, Slovenia approached Lucas and commented to his brother that he was ‘happy and sad’ with her. During the night, the sisters returned to the subject, and Natália opened the game for Slovenia, saying that she felt the Pernambuco woman wanting to divide people. Xiii…

3 of 3 Natália and Eslovênia had a disagreement during the night — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB Natalia and Slovenia had a disagreement during the night — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB

There’s crush, but there’s ‘rancinho’ too!

lais and Rodrigo spent a good deal of time exchanging ideas on the lawn. The two commented on the game and the division of the groups Pipoca and Camarote. In addition, they also talked about the participants confined to the house. At that moment, the brother took the opportunity to comment with the doctor: “You know that rancid?”, he asks. Laís then said that she knew who her brother was talking about: “”Sorry, it’s a game”, completed the sister.

Shall we make up, girls?

After the beef that happened between Natália and Slovenia during the night, the sisters decided to get it right and made up. Near the pool, the two hugged and the Pernambuco woman announced the end of the disagreement between them: “Hey, first beef and first beef resolution”, said the Marketing student and model.

Afterwards, the two still exchanged compliments and stated that they really like each other. “You know what’s hard? We like each other”, said Slovenia. “Very”, added Natalia. It’s about time, girls! 😊