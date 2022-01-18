SUPER OFFER | iPhone 12 receives price cut with discount coupon at Magalu

The iPhone 12 is a compact, thin and light device equipped with 5G technology. Even now in 2022 it remains a good option for anyone wanting an Apple smartphone that will last for years. After the launch of the iPhone 13, the model from the previous year starts to appear at an interesting price, as in this offer from Magazine Luiza. In addition, there is a coupon to make the purchase with even more discount.

At Magazine Luiza, the 64 GB iPhone 12 — which is the cheapest model — went on sale again. It is worth taking the opportunity to buy yours now. To access the coupon, simply click on the highlighted link below:

About iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch screen and OLED technology, which delivers more vivid colors in everyday use or while gaming. The smartphone has edges with a straighter design, which provides more security when holding the device. It also supports 5G networks and is water resistant.

On the part of the cameras, the device has a dual set at the rear that captures 27% more light than the previous generation, thanks to the larger aperture. The processor present in all iPhone 12 models is Apple’s A14 Bionic. According to the company, it has a 50% faster CPU than the iPhone 11 and is more powerful and consumes less battery than the company’s other chipsets, not needing to be recharged during the day even with intense use of the device.

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under Canaltech’s control. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, Canaltech may receive a commission for the sale.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more

With prices in Brazil increasingly expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team searches incessantly for all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our groups of offers and start saving in the blink of an eye.