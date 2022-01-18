Survey: 80% of Brazilian parents want to vaccinate their children – Notícias

A study carried out by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) reveals that 80% of Brazilian parents intend to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. The survey showed resistance from 20% of respondents. Among the factors identified as a cause for hesitation are the spread of fake news and lack of knowledge about immunization.

According to the study, among the smaller portion, which does not intend to vaccinate their children, 16.4% are parents of children between 0 and 4 years old; 14.9%, parents of teenagers; and 12.8%, parents of children between 5 and 11 years old. The survey interviewed 15,297 people through an online form and had participants from all over the country.

Among those who answered the questionnaire, 70.55% were residents of the Southeast region; 11.13%, from the South region; 8.27%, from the Northeast region; 7.6%, from the Midwest region; and 2.4%, from the North region. Although the group that is reluctant in relation to vaccination is a minority, Fiocruz raised the reasons given by those who resist immunization against the virus.

Among those who fear vaccinating their children, there are those who say “they are very afraid of adverse reactions to the vaccine, they underestimate the severity of the pandemic, they believe that those who have had Covid-19 do not need to be vaccinated, they disagree that the vaccine would make the return to school more safe, and […] believe that natural immunity is a better protection option than the vaccine.” The spread of fake news, such as the false connection of the vaccine to an increase in the number of cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) among children, also motivates the rejection of some parents.

Fiocruz stressed that the vaccines are safe, and that the dose administered to children is only 0.2 ml, while the dose for adults is 10 ml. In the United States, 8.7 million children have already been vaccinated, with no deaths reported. In all, 4,249 adverse events were identified, representing only 0.049% of the doses applied, with the vast majority (97.6%) of the reported effects being mild to moderate – such as pain at the injection site, fatigue or pain. Of Head.