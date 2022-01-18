SUS in Rio has 12 children hospitalized with Covid, two in serious condition

Rio de Janeiro – On the day that vaccination against Covid-19 began in children, the city of Rio counts 12 children hospitalized with the disease. According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, two of them have the most serious condition.

“Yes, we have 12 children hospitalized, and two of them are in a slightly more serious condition. The recommendation is that parents try to vaccinate their children as soon as possible. The faster the immunization, the lower the risk of hospitalization”, said the secretary at the opening ceremony of the immunization campaign for children aged between 5 and 11 years.

covid-19 first day vaccination child infant rio de janeiro First child vaccinated in Rio shows vaccination card and “certificate of courage”Aline Massuca/Metropolis vaccinechildren (4) Child vaccination campaign against Covid in Rio Medida was approved by Anvisa. Aline Massuca / Metropolis vaccinechildren (2) Marion Timóteo, 11 years old, Pan-American jiu-jitsu champion: first child vaccinated in Rio against CovidAline Massuca / Metropolis covid-19-vaccination-post-city-das-artes-rio-janeiro-01 Cidade das Artes is once again one of the vaccination posts in the city of Rio de JaneiroAline Massuca / Metropoles calendar-vaccination-covid-19-rio-de-janeiro-secretaria-de-health-02 Vaccination against Covid-19Aline Massuca / Metropoles 0

The vaccination of children was opened in a ceremony at the Museum of Tomorrow, when 11-year-old jiu-jitsu champion athlete Marion Timóteo became the first girl to receive the infant dose of Pfizer’s immunizer in the state capital. Marion lives in Morro da Providência, in downtown Rio.

According to Soranz, 90% of patients hospitalized in the city of Rio de Janeiro are people who have not taken the vaccine or have not completed the vaccination schedule.

On the afternoon of this Monday (1/17), there are 619 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the SUS network in Rio; 169 of these admissions were performed in the last 12 hours.

Another indicator that draws attention is the high occupancy rate of beds for patients with Covid-19.

“We have already reached more than 60% of the occupancy rate. (…) So our recommendation is that parents take their children to be vaccinated and remember to take the booster dose. The booster dose is very important. The main strategy to contain the Ômicron variant is vaccination”, added the secretary.