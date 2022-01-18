Susana Vieira thrills when showing an open letter to Françoise Forton

After the confirmation of the death of the actress Françoise Forton last weekend, Susana Vieira thrilled fans to share an open letter to the scene and life partner. At the time, she revealed a lot of pain when she learned of the departure of the 64-year-old famous.

“Dear Francoise. Today’s news left me speechless! How did you leave? Will we never talk, hug, kiss, laugh and do water aerobics together again? Are we never going to play opposite dear Meg again?”, she began.

Then the blonde praised her colleague’s energy; “You always leave the environment calm, happy, positive, polite! You always appear on the stage dancing with the lightness of a bird and a beautiful and brilliant voice! And now? You went away? And because of this disastrous pandemic, we hadn’t seen each other for years. What now?” he asked.

Finally, she opened his heart even more and revealed a feeling of sadness. “I am so sad! I couldn’t stay even a few minutes by your side in that definitive moment in your life! It was so nice to have you in my life! You taught me how to keep my body whole and straight with our dear Bianca and her balance lessons! You are always so beautiful! So good actress! Oh! Françoise, did you leave like that? I loved every scene we played together! Every moment we meet and talk! I wish your husband and children union and strength in these saddened hearts! All my love dear friend! Farewell Françoise,” he wrote.

Upon seeing Susana Vieira’s outburst, her followers were moved by the farewell, and some of them commented on old scenes of the two in old projects.

“I remember the two of you together, two wonderful actresses, I’m very devastated too”, said one young man. “I hope this pain is eased,” argued the second person. “May everything be okay, I’m dead inside,” added the third.

By participating in the program Meeting, Susana polemicized by saying that she has dated gay men. In addition, she revealed to have lived some virtual cases during the pandemic.

“In this pandemic I had some virtual flings, but it gets so boring. I’m the queen of the gays. I have a lot of gay friends. I had many relationships [com] gays. But I saw that when the person didn’t manifest, it’s because he loved me but he was gay. When this is over, there will be no kiss. I had 300 gay crushes in the pandemic,” he said.

