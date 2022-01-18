Suspect in revealing Anne Frank’s hiding place is identified after 77 years

Arnold van den Bergh, a Jew from Amsterdam, is suspected of revealing the Anne Frank and her family’s hideout for the Nazis. The young Jewish woman, who wrote a famous diary of the Holocaust, spent two years in hiding and died at age 15 in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945. The man was identified 77 years after the case.

A team investigating the case, made up of a former FBI agent, historians and other experts, said Arnold van den Bergh would have revealed the Franks’ hideout to save his own family.

Investigators spent six years to unravel the “cold case”. According to the news agency BBC, Van den Bergh had been a member of the Jewish Council of Amsterdam, the group dissolved in 1943, and its members sent to concentration camps. Van den Bergh, however, would have lived normally in Amsterdam at the time.

Ronald Leopold, executive director of Anne Frank House museum, reported that the research “has generated important new information and a fascinating hypothesis that deserves further study.”

According to the Dutch newspaper Volkskrant, Van den Bergh died in 1950.

