Swiss bank president resigns after breaking restrictions

The president of Credit Suisse bank, Antonio Horta Osório, resigned less than a year after taking office after revelations that he disobeyed quarantine rules to contain the coronavirus.

The resignation of Horta Osório was effective immediately, informed on Sunday night (16) the second largest bank in Switzerland, which had started an investigation into the conduct of the executive.

The institution informed that the Portuguese director will be replaced by Axel Lehmann, a member of the board of directors, who joined the management in early October, after an extraordinary general meeting.

To formalize his presidency, the board of directors will propose his candidacy at the next general board, scheduled for April 29.

Horta Osório leaves the position just eight and a half months after taking over.

He was elected in 2021, when the bank was affected by the failure of British finance company Greensill and the implosion of the American fund Archegos.

Horta Osório had promised to put risk management back at the center of the bank’s corporate culture. The Portuguese banker arrived at the board with a solid reputation for having managed to give the British bank Lloyd’s a makeover.

“Credibility” Problem

But, in December, his administration was affected by revelations in the press that he violated the rules of the quarantine.

Horta Osório apologized, but on the occasion new revelations of transgressions to the anti-covid rules emerged.

On 26 November, Switzerland adopted a ten-day quarantine for people coming from countries where the omicron variant was known to have been detected, a move that affected the UK.

According to the newspaper Blink, Horta Osório traveled to Switzerland from the United Kingdom on a private jet and asked the authorities if he could be exempted from the quarantine.

Despite his request being denied, the executive boarded a plane bound for the Iberian Peninsula and then traveled to New York to serve on a board of directors.

For Michael Foeth, an analyst at private bank Vontobel, these revelations create a “credibility problem” for a manager who has put responsibility and accountability at the heart of a bank’s transformation process.

Lehmann is a former top executive at UBS, a competitor bank to Credit Suisse, and also spent part of his career at Zurich Insurance, where he worked for nearly 20 years.

“We set the right course with the new strategy and we will continue to incorporate a solid culture on the institution’s risk”, declared Lehmann.

The new chairman has ensured compliance with the “strategic plan”, sticking to the calendar and “disciplined and without distractions”, Credit Suisse will demonstrate its renewed strength and its business focus to generate sustainable value for shareholders.