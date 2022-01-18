Systems with Intel Alder Lake cannot play Ultra HD Blu-rays

End of Intel SGX support prevents disk verification from completing

If you’re looking to upgrade to Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors and use your PC as your entertainment center, it’s good to be aware of a line limitation. Though powerful, Alder Lake CPUs hit stores without the ability to play Blu-rays made for Ultra HD resolution.

The reason is simple: Intel has decided to end support for its Software Guarded Extensions (SGX), which ensured compatibility with the. In the DRM protections specified by the Blu-ray Disc Association, the feature is necessary to guarantee the authenticity of discs and prevent pirated copies from being used.

In addition to the SGX, disks require checks such as HDCP (High-Bandwith Digital Content Protection) 2.2 and AACS (Advanced Access Content System) 2.0 to function properly. As the digital rights verification solution is purposefully complex and built in layers, it is not enough that only one of them is present so that discs can be played.

SGX has been removed for security reasons

While the end of support for SGX may seem like a misguided decision by Intel, in practice it is a solution found by the company to increase computer security. In recent years, system failures have allowed the construction of various malware who saw it as an easy gateway to various systems.

In practice, the technology support had already been abandoned by Intel in the 11th Generation of its processors (Rocket Lake), but the issue seems to have been largely ignored so far. While this shouldn’t pose any problems for those who have already adopted fully digital entertainment centers, those who still want to use their disc players should beware.



According to Tom’s Hardware, SGX is unlikely to be supported again, given the associated security risks. Thus, Ultra HD Blu-ray enthusiasts should avoid upgrading their systems or opting for 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th generation to assemble new entertainment centers, if the assembly of a new computer proves necessary.

Source: Tom’s Hardware