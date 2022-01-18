Tadeu Schmidt defeats Bonner and BBB becomes the most watched program on TV

Not even the dark audience phase that Globo went through prevented viewers from becoming interested in the start of yet another edition of the BBB. The reality show, which for the first time features the presentation of journalist Tadeu Schmidt, became the first television show to surpass the 30-point barrier in Greater São Paulo since the final game of Libertadores, played on November 27, 2021. In On average, about five million and 658 thousand people watched the first day of confinement per minute, just in the main metropolis of the country.

According to previous data measured by Kantar Ibope, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, BBB22 debuted with an average of 27.5 points and peaked at 30.2 at 10:51 pm. The Endemol Shine format, broadcast between 10:16 pm and 11:43 pm, was watched more than all other television stations combined. Added together, the set of pay-TV channels had an average of 5.9 points, followed by 5.8 from SBT, 5.0 from Record, 3.7 from Band and 0.6 from Cultura — the other eight open networks measured in real time had, together, 1.1 point.

The first day of Tadeu Schmidt as holder of the most watched house in Brazil also had a performance superior to that obtained by the last seasons of Big Brother Brazil. Last year, it averaged 27.4 points on the night of January 25, 2021. In 2020, when it still premiered on Tuesday nights, the reality show scored 24.9 points. Three years ago, in 2019, the average obtained was 22.5. In other words: it was the best debut since the 18th season of the attraction, which debuted with an average of 30.9 points in Greater São Paulo.

In addition to having passed almost unscathed from the general chaos that became Globo’s prime-time performance, BBB22 was also the most watched television program of the day. Jornal Nacional, the regular holder of the post, was hampered by Faustão’s debut in the Band and scored an average of only 20.1 points. The soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, broadcast before the premiere of the new season of the reality show, had its worst performance on a Monday, with 22.9 points.