Tadeu Schmidt sends a message to Piovani at the premiere of ‘BBB 22’ and she replies: ‘My friends told me’ | BBB



Tadeu Schmidt sends a kiss to Luana Piovani at the premiere of ‘BBB 22’

Tadeu Schmidt sends a kiss to Luana Piovani at the premiere of ‘BBB 22’reproduction

Published 01/18/2022 00:33 | Updated 01/18/2022 00:38

Rio – Tadeu Schmidt, presenter of “BBB 22”, sent a message to actress Luana Piovani, ex-wife of surfer Pedro Scooby, at the premiere of the program, on Monday night. When netizens discovered that Scooby would be confined to reality, they filled the actress’ message box asking her to comment on her ex’s participation. However, Luana stated that she never watched “BBB” and that she would not start watching now.

On this Monday’s program, during the frame “O Brasil Tá Vendo”, a video was shown in which Luana claims not to know about Scooby’s participation in reality. “He [Pedro] would have told me, right?”, said Luana in the video. Soon after, “BBB 22” showed the surfer’s presentation video.

At the end of the frame, another video of Luana was shown, this time saying that she would not comment on “BBB 22”. “I’m going to comment on what you want, that I won’t comment on ‘BBB’ because I don’t watch it. I’ve never watched it in my life. I’m not going to see it now”, said the actress. Thus, at the end of the picture, the name of the attraction changed to “O Brasil Tá Vendo, Menos a Luana”.

“Kiss to you, Luana, I know you’re seeing it. Or aren’t you seeing it, right? Now I don’t know anymore. Someone who knows Luana, says I blew her a kiss, okay?”, joked Tadeu Schmidt, finishing the frame.

Luana took the opportunity to respond to Tadeu’s comment. “I received your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt. My friends told me. I’m sleeping here, wearing a nightshirt, but I received it. And I’m pumping. I’m silly that they talked about me there on the program. Then, Tadeu, I received kiss. I’m giving it back to you”, he concluded.