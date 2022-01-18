Tadeu speaks for the first time with the house and with the confined

Started! “BBB 22” (TV Globo) is on the air. After announcing that three participants will not enter the most guarded house in Brazil tonight, for testing positive for covid-19, Tadeu Schmidt made the first and long-awaited contact with the confined – so far, only the 10 of the team from popcorn.
And now the moment I was looking forward to, making the first contact with the house of “BBB 22”. Thaddeus Schmidt
“What a joy, guys! Welcome to BBB 22”, began Tadeu.
The presenter then continued: “I can see that you are enjoying yourself a lot. Who of you is able to explain what you felt when you entered this house?”
The confined were happy and even more excited when Schmidt announced that the winner will take a 0 km car home, in addition to the millionaire prize.
Decoration ready for BBB 22: check out the details of the house
Globo released images and showed details of the BBB 22’s house. In addition to external areas, the records also show the decorations of the bedrooms, kitchens, living room and other environments.
