Tech Tuesday on Amazon: deals with up to 40% off electronics

Amazon started today (18) another edition of its Tuesday Tech promotional action, a whole day with offers on its website. With discounts of up to 40% on various electronic products, Amazon’s traditional Tuesday Tech event is an opportunity to secure electronics, smart items, peripherals and much more at a more affordable price.

Monthly, the retailer makes available to its customers a variety of products such as wireless headphones, gaming monitor, speakers and much more with special discounts. This is an opportunity to guarantee products from well-known brands, such as Geonav, Motorola, Philips and Amazfit, at a more affordable price.

As it is an event that only lasts one day a month, you need to hurry and check the official Amazon page to guarantee your discount. But around here, we’ve separated some products with attractive prices for you to take a look at. Check out our list of products that are on sale on Amazon this Tuesday:

Motorola MotoBus Bluetooth Headset

20% Off Wireless headset with water resistance (IPX5), MFB multi-function button and 10 hours of battery life to use it. BRL 399.00

Philips TAS5505 Bluetooth Speaker

31% Off With wireless bluetooth connection, 12 hours battery life and IPX7 water resistant rating. BRL 575.00

Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote with Alexa

40% Off The new Alexa-enabled voice remote allows the user to turn the TV and compatible AV equipment on and off in this single accessory. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ technologies for video, and Dobly Atmos for audio. BRL 379.00

Smart Wi-Fi Socket, Geonav

16% Off With this adapter you will be able to turn your devices on and off with ease as well as monitor your energy consumption on your cell phone. BRL 89.25

Hi By Geonav Smart Lamp

19% Off It is mainly indicated to harmonize internal environments, such as living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms, making them more cozy and relaxing. Bivolt, with 16 million colors. BRL 69.00

Smarteck Smart Switch

16% Off Have control over your home lighting, which can be by voice or touch-sensitive, tempered glass finish and LED for night viewing. BRL 249.88

TP-Link TC70 Smart Security Camera

10% Off All images displayed in high definition 1080p, with real-time notification, on mobile or tablet, when the camera detects movement. Stores up to 128GB on microSD card which is equivalent to up to 384 hours (16 days) of footage. BRL 233.44

Smartwatch Amazfit Bip U Pro