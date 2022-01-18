Technicians disagree if readjustment of the IR table needs to be compensated

× Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) wants edit a provisional measure to readjust the Income Tax table still in 2022. The value is not closed yet, but during the 2018 election campaign he promised exemption for workers with an income of up to five minimum wages (BRL 6,060). At the Ministry of Economy, you technicians disagree on whether or not the loss of revenue from the proposal needs to be compensated.

Currently, workers with a monthly income of up to R$ 1,903.98 are exempt from taxation. THE table lag arrived at 134.52% with the 2021 inflation breaking the target ceiling.

The data of National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco) show that the exemption should rise to R$ 4,427.59 only with the inflation adjustment.

Among the technicians of the economic team, one group defends that the loss of revenue with the readjustment of the IR table does not need to be compensated. However, this decrease affects the primary result, which considers the result between revenues minus expenses. Thereby, the correction would need to be accommodated in the deficit forecast of BRL 170 billion in 2022.

Another wing of the technicians of the economic team argues that the correction of the Income Tax table needs to be offset. At IRS, the aTax auditors argue that this compensation could be done by creating higher tax bands for people with higher incomes. The highest rate currently is 27.5%.

Other measures would be restrictions on medical expenses related to cosmetic surgery; limit for exemption from retirement income for those with serious illness; dividend taxation; higher taxation of gains from financial investments and capital gains, currently with a maximum rate of 22.5%; and taxation of inheritances and donations.

Paulo Guedes defends that the correction of the table be approved in the IR reform project, which is stalled in the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Senate. The proposal has already passed through the Chamber, but the rapporteur, Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), said he was against the text.

In addition to recreating the taxation of profits and dividends at a rate of 15%, the bill establishes an income tax exemption for workers with an income of up to R$2,500.

colonel presented a proposal to the Senate to exempt workers with income of up to R$3,330 from income tax. The project, if approved, would reduce government revenue by BRL 35 billion.

