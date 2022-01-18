The Best: Mendy and Endler named best goalkeepers in the world by FIFA | international football

Chelsea’s Senegalese Édouar Mendy was named the best goalkeeper in the world at the FIFA The Best ceremony on Monday. Champion of the Champions League with the English team, the 29-year-old goalkeeper had as his main competitor Gianluigi Donnarumma, from Paris Saint-Germain, who won the Euro Cup with the Italian national team. The other finalist was German Manuel Neuer, from Bayern Munich.
In the women’s, the winner was the Chilean Christiane Endler, from Lyon. The 30-year-old player surpassed Canadian Stephanie Labbé, from Paris Saint-Germain, Olympic champion with her national team in Tokyo, and German Ann-Katrin Berger, from Chelsea, in the election.
Chris Endler has been considered an above-average goalkeeper at international level for some years, but he had never received such an important award. Although she now plays for Lyon, she was elected for her performances for Paris Saint-Germain the previous season, when she helped the now ex-team to win the French title, ending Lyon’s 14-year hegemony.
– How proud to be the first Latin American to receive this award. It’s the third time I’ve been here, the others were just expectations. I’m very happy – she said in a videoconference interview.
