the best sellers in 2021 are Gol, Uno, Palio and Strada

According to figures from Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution), representative entity of the Vehicle Distribution sector in Brazil, the sales of cars used grew 18.8% at the end of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
There were 11,235,343 units sold against 9,454,324, respectively. In addition to the much higher numbers than those of new vehicles, the list calls attention for another point: the models that make up the ranking, with emphasis on Volkswagen Gol and three Fiat models: Uno, Palio and Strada.
In 2021, the Volkswagen Gol remains the darling of the used car segment and sold no less than 66,599 units in December 2021 alone. phenauto, a federation that represents dealers, the hatch sold more than 850 thousand units.
Check out the top ten below.
Unlike the new car market, the used sector is dominated by popular cars. Thus, two other popular ones complete the podium that, even out of line, continue to be the option for those who want a second-hand model.
The Fiat Uno and Palio come in second and third in the ranking of best-selling used vehicles on the market. In numbers, they traded 496,355 and 488,510 respectively.
Strada also on the used list
Best-selling model in the 0-km sector last year, the Fiat Strada also pumps in the used segment. In this way, it surpassed other cheaper vehicles and occupies the fourth position in the ranking, with almost 325 thousand units.
You Ford Fiesta and Ka and the duo Chevrolet Onix and Hyundai HB20 are on the list of the 10 best sellers, all with an average of 300 thousand units in the year.
In this sense, it is possible to see that the public wants to escape dependence on public transport, even paying more for it. After all, it is worth remembering that in 2021 the lack of supply of zero-km models (caused by a shortage of inputs and a drop in production) boosted the consumer’s search for used models.
This, in short, generated a rise in prices. To give you an idea, today, a Volkswagen Gol 1.6 costs just over R$ 77 thousand. In the used sector, there are models with a year or more of use and prices of up to R$ 85 thousand.
In a quick search on the internet, however, it is possible to find prices around R$ 10 thousand, depending on the year of manufacture. In short, there is no shortage of supply, after all, the VW hatch has been in Brazil since the early 1980s.
Brands and time of use of models
Regarding the brands, however, the list (cars + light commercials) of the most sold refers to the zero-km market of past decades, when the group of the “big four” was formed.
The top of the list is made up of VW, GM, Fiat and Ford. Respectively, in numbers, they are 20.4%, 19.6%, 19.1% and 9.9% of participation. Finally, in fifth position, Toyota has a 5.1% share.
Regarding the time of use of the models, the study by Fenauto points out that the old people lead the list of used ones in Brazil. In this sense, there were 4,599,797 units with more than 13 years of use sold in the country throughout 2021.
Next come the used youngsters (4 to 8 years old, with 4,514,118 units); Used Mature (9 to 12 years/3,699,261) and, finally, used vehicles (0 to 3 years), with 2,293,548 sales.
Check out the list of the ten best-selling used cars of 2021 below:
1st) Volkswagen Gol: 854,905
2nd) Fiat Uno: 496,355
3rd) Fiat Palio: 488,510
4th) Fiat Strada: 324,975
5th) Ford Fiesta: 321,022
6th) Chevrolet Celta: 306,039
7th) Ford Ka: 289,118
8th) Chevrolet Onix: 280,021
9th) Hyundai HB20: 274,315
10th) Volkswagen Fox: 268,929