The Best: Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes named best coaches in the world by FIFA | international football

Germany’s Thomas Tuchel won this Monday the FIFA The Best award for the best coach in the men’s football world in the 2020/21 season. The Chelsea manager overcame the Spanish Pep Guardiola, from Manchester City, and the Italian Roberto Mancini, who manages the national team, in the vote. Chelsea did the double at the ceremony, with Emma Hayes winning the best coach in women’s football.

Follow all the prizes distributed in FIFA The Best

– It was being a normal day, I already gave training earlier, until you opened the envelope. It’s something surreal, I’m too happy, I’m even embarrassed. I don’t know what to say – commented Tuchel at the ceremony, in an interview by videoconference.

1 of 2 Thomas Tuchel was instrumental in Chelsea’s victory in the 2020/21 Champions League — Photo: Getty Images Thomas Tuchel was instrumental in Chelsea’s victory in the 2020/21 Champions League — Photo: Getty Images

Tuchel took charge of Chelsea in January 2021 from Paris Saint-Germain and led the English team to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup titles, as well as the FA Cup runners-up.

Emma Hayes wins as the best coach in women’s football

In women’s football, the award was won by England’s Emma Hayes, the coach who led Chelsea to titles in the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup, as well as the runner-up in the UEFA Champions League.

– I’m speechless, completely in shock. I owe it to the players, to the people who follow my work. The coach is just a reflection of the people who are part of a club, a team. I’m in shock,” Emma said.

2 of 2 Emma Hayes was champion with Chelsea shortly before the birth of her son – Photo: Twitter Emma Hayes was champion with Chelsea shortly before the birth of her son – Photo: Twitter

The 45-year-old Chelsea coach surpassed Spaniard Lluís Cortés, champion of the Champions League with Barcelona and currently in the Ukraine national team, in the vote, and Dutch Sarina Wiegman, winner of the award last year with her country’s national team. and now England coach.

Eriksen cheering squad wins FIFA Fan Awards

The union of fans from Denmark and Finland at a time of great tension won the FIFA Fan Awards. On June 12 of last year, for the first round of the European Championship, the game between the two countries at Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen, was interrupted when the Danish Christian Eriksen suffered a sudden illness on the field.

After being revived on the field, the player was taken to a hospital but the fans remained in the stands, awaiting news. And they joined in a chorus that moved everyone: one side of the stadium shouted “Christian” and the other responded “Eriksen” (see below).

Denmark and Finland fans sing Eriksen’s name together

Eriksen is already recovered, but left Inter Milan, as he is now using a heart device, which is not allowed by Italian football regulations. The player does not yet have a date for his return to action.

The FIFA Fan Award was presented on stage in Zurich by former Brazilian goalkeeper Júlio César, who celebrated the return of fans to stadiums after a long period of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.