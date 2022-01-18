The Carnation and the Rose: Catarina discovers a secret about her mother





In the next chapters of “O Cravo e a Rosa”, Catarina (Adriana Esteves) will make a discovery about her mother. Mimosa (Suely Franco) will be responsible for letting out the secret that will leave the beast stirred.

Torn between following her mother’s request about never marrying, or giving in and helping Bianca (Leandra Leal) live her great love, Catarina will make a discovery that could lead to her decisions.

It all starts after her sister is diagnosed with a heart murmur, the same disease that was one of the causes of the girls’ mother’s death. The doctor will say that she won’t be able to go through great anguish, which is complicated, since to fulfill her dream of getting married, Catarina needs to get married before, as her father demands.

“Before mom died, she asked me to take care of Bianca. I was very young, but I remember her request. And now Bianca is sick and I want to do something for her”, the protagonist will vent to Mimosa.

“You know there’s only one way to help Bianca. You have to get married”, the senior will answer. “Do you think I haven’t thought of that already? But I also remember Mom saying never to marry. She said that men were not to be trusted”, the girl counters.

“But your mother and your father never got along, Catarina. It was an arranged marriage, they barely knew each other when they got married. In the old days it was like that. The father arranged the groom, the daughter had to accept it”, says Mimosa.

Shaken, Catarina will still hear a secret kept by the maid. “What if your mother was in love with the other?”, he will say. The girl will be shocked by the information.

“I’m not saying that she betrayed her father, in no way, her mother was always a woman of the greatest respect. But I know she wanted to marry a cousin, a poor cousin, and they didn’t let her. , you cannot be happy with another”, he will complete.

“I’ll do it right, I don’t love anyone and I don’t intend to”, says Catarina. Mimosa will even try to convince the rich woman to give Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) another chance, but she won’t pay attention to her confidant.