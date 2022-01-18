The Enemy – Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard

In a seismic shake for the games industry, Microsoft announced this Tuesday (18) the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, publisher responsible for franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and candy Crush, and source of huge controversy related to worker abuse and toxic working conditions in recent months.

The value for the acquisition, according to reporters from Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg that reported the purchase before the official announcement, is close to US$ 70 billion.

Major breaking news courtesty of the @wsj: *Microsoft Nears Deal to Buy Activision, Sources Say –WSJ > $MSFT $ATVI — Sarah E. Needleman (@saraheneedleman) January 18, 2022

Official now. Microsoft is buying Activision for $68.7 billion — Dina Bass (@dinabass) January 18, 2022

“When the transaction is confirmed, Microsoft will become the third largest gaming company in terms of revenue, behind Tencent and Sony”, says the official announcement of the agreement. “The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King studios such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush, as well as global esports activities through Major League Gaming. world with over 10,000 employees.”

The announcement also features a statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who even cited one of the most beloved terms in the tech industry in recent times — the metaverse:

“Games are the most dynamic and exciting form of entertainment on all platforms today, and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms”, says the boss. “We are investing deeply in world-class content, community and cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that will put gamers and creators first, and make games safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division and now CEO of Microsoft Gaming, also made his own announcement about the acquisition on the site. Xbox Wire:

“As a team, we are on a mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. We all know that gaming is the most vibrant and dynamic form of entertainment in the world, and we experience the power of the social connection and friendships that they make it possible.”

