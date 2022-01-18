the famous dog that became the target of thieves

The two thugs who violently pointed a gun at Marieke Bayens, a 27-year-old Californian, wanted neither her money nor her life. They wanted Merlyn, the puppy she took for a walk, because he was a French Bulldog.

From New York to Los Angeles, from Miami to Chicago, thefts of dogs of this canine breed are on the rise in the United States.

Small and easy to pick up and transport, a French Bulldog costs thousands of dollars in the black market for being the favorite dog of the stars.

The most famous victim was Lady Gaga. Last year, gunmen kidnapped two of his “French bulldogs”, Koji and Gustav. In the operation, they opened fire and wounded the employee in charge of walking with them.

The singer offered a $500,000 reward and finally got her two four-legged friends back.

Marieke Bayens suffered a similar blow in Oakland while walking Merlyn, the dog she received as a gift from a friend. The robbery took place in the middle of the street on November 26 at six in the afternoon.

“I was waiting for Merlyn to finish pooping when I saw two people approaching. At first I didn’t suspect, because they wore masks like everyone else, but I noticed that they were wearing gray gloves and that caught my attention,” he told AFP.

“A moment later, one of them was in front of me and pointing his gun at my face. He said to me: ‘Give me the dog!'”, he says. “The other had already grabbed Merlyn from the ground and, in the face of my lack of response, the one holding the gun ripped the collar out of my hands. They ran to a car and fled down a street in the opposite direction.”

In other parts of the country, the police observe the same cold determination among the “Frenchies” thieves.

But why are French Bulldogs targeted by thieves? Firstly, because of their purchase price — between 3,500 and 5,000 dollars on average, or even more — and secondly because they are difficult to obtain, says Brandi Hunter Munden, vice president of the American Kennel Club, to AFP.

“It’s a breed that doesn’t have large litters and finding one can take some time”, comments this specialist. “The fact that they are increasingly popular explains the increase in the number of robberies. But the use of violence is a new and worrying phenomenon.”

Faced with the wave of “dognapping” (a play on words in English between dog = dog and kidnapping = kidnapping), experts recommend, to protect the much-loved dog, install an electronic chip in it, never leave it unattended, keep its documents identity card in a safe place, close the doors so you don’t go out, put on a GPS collar, be careful with strangers who enter the house…

But the most important and probably the least followed advice concerns social networks: avoid publishing photos or videos of the dog at all costs, which are easily geolocated.