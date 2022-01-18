The impact of rising US Treasury yields on markets

(Bloomberg) — Yields on U.S. Treasuries have soared on expectations of a rate hike in March and further increases throughout the year.

The 10-year bond yield has risen nearly 0.30 percentage point since the end of 2021. The market has started pricing in interest rate hikes earlier and faster by the Federal Reserve. Speculation around a 0.50 point high in March has already entered the conversation.

Next, experts discuss possible consequences of advancing yields on these bonds that are a benchmark for the global market:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

smaller flows

“The anticipation of higher yields is already impacting the market as a whole, which has had a weak start to the year for equities,” said Adam Reynolds, CEO of Saxo Capital Markets, Asia Pacific.

“Usually in January we see inflows of resources, which drive superior performance. This year it did not. The most important consideration for me is the prospect of an early start to the Fed’s balance sheet reduction. Any early and significant withdrawal of liquidity will have a negative impact on asset prices”.

growth versus value

“The outlook for the Fed, interest rates and economic growth suggest that equity investors should rebalance their exposures between growth and value,” wrote strategists at Goldman Sachs Group led by David Kostin in a report released on Friday.

“Our rate strategists expect yields to continue rising, in a dynamic that should provide greater support to value-profile stocks at the expense of growth stocks.”

However, the nominal yield targets for the 10-year bonds, of 2.0% by the end of 2022 and 2.3% by the end of 2023, trace a more gradual path than the volatility the market has been facing. in the last few weeks.

“Our economists expect that as the omicron wave subsides, GDP growth will rise from 2% in the first quarter to 3% in the second quarter, supporting value stocks,” the strategists added. “However, growth is expected to slow to 2% in the fourth quarter, an environment that generally supports stocks with a growth profile.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Stocks of tech giants

“A weak tech earnings season and a higher rate environment are likely to trigger more selling on the Nasdaq 100 index,” said Michael Purves, CEO of Talbacken Capital Advisers, referring to the electronic exchange index focused on large tech companies. .

Real income and risk assets

“Overall, rising real yields are negative for risky assets,” Sue Trinh, head of Asia macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management HK, said on Monday. “We conclude that higher real rates are likely to be more painful for risky assets than higher nominal rates.”

“Something crucial is that the correlation between real returns and risky assets has gotten stronger and more negative over the past five years.”

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!

related