The Iveco – Oto Melara Consortium signs a contract for the Italian Army’s new VBM Plus – Air & Naval Defense

The Iveco – Oto Melara Consortium (CIO) announced the signing of a contract for the supply of fourteen Mortar Carrier VBMs, twenty-six Command Post VBMs (13 in the Tactical Unit version and 13 in the Command Unit version), along with six “10” vehicles. ×10” rescue and recovery.

Signed on December 30, 2021, at Segretariato generale della difesa (Segredifesa), the contract forms part of the continuous supply (“Phase 2”) of Medium Armored Vehicle (MAV) to Seconda Brigata Media dell’Esercito Italiano, and includes a upgrade to “PLUS” Version for the VBM platform, as well as long-term integrated logistical support for all acquired platforms.

The VBM Combat “PLUS” version will have vehicle and turret changes. Vehicle changes include upgrading to common rail technology for the engine, increasing it from 550 hp to 660 hp ready for a future hybrid-electric drive system and upgrades to the driveline, increasing growth potential by up to 15%. compared to current levels.

As far as the turret is concerned, Leonardo is upgrading the fire control system, introducing state-of-the-art electronics capable of interfacing with the new “Janus D” and “Lothar D” digital detection and sighting systems. The contract also includes the supply of a new digital intercom system and a fully upgraded CIS system with four-channel VQ1 SDR radio, as well as the new C2D/N Evo Command and Control system, both developed by Leonardo.

The new VBM PLUS is distinguished by increased mobility, lethality and integrated C4I, allowing the Italian Army to meet future challenges with a truly state-of-the-art vehicle, integrated into the network-centric architecture of the digital battlefield. The vehicle will also be equipped with Galileo PRS technology developed in Italy as part of the European Union’s secure satellite navigation system. In specific terms, this means that the VBM will be equipped with a newly developed satellite receiver, the first of its kind capable of receiving secure satellite navigation services from both the US GPS systems and the European Galileo PRS.

Iveco Defense Vehicles (IDV) Vehicle Recovery and Rescue platforms feature 5-axle all-wheel drive, with three steering axles, FPT Industrial’s 680 HP Cursor 16 engine and a newly designed cabin that offers the highest crew protection standards. These vehicles can lift and move loads of up to 25 t from a stable platform and recover broken, damaged or overturned vehicles with a total weight of up to 32 t.