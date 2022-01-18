‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme will catch Rose and Neném together | come around

Guilherme mistreats Tina
To seal the peace between the two families, Neném’s daughter invited her boyfriend’s parents to lunch.
Tigger talks to Rose about lunch with Tina
And Guilherme will take advantage of this meeting at his rival’s house to catch Rose and Baby.
Guilherme thinks about accepting the invitation to have a family lunch at Tina’s house
During lunch at Baby’s house, Rose will lose her husband and will be alone in the room with her ex.
Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Baby (Vladimir Brichta) are caught talking in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“I’m terrible. I hate lying”, says the former model.
“So, let’s tell the whole truth”, proposes the player.
Their conversation will be captured by Guilherme, who will become even more suspicious that he is being betrayed. 😯
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) catches Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Do I get in the way?”, the doctor will say.
Jeez! How will Rose and Neném get out of this? 😬
18 Jan
Tuesday
Rose goes through her bag and Guilherme is worried because of the wiretapping. Guilherme questions Tina’s father about the past and realizes the emotion between Rose and Neném. Paula returns home enraged with Carmem and Gabriel. Guilherme catches Rose and Neném talking alone. Carmem scolds Marcelo for not telling him that Pink was Flávia. Juca tries to talk to Jandira about the complaint. Guilherme leaves and asks Neném to take Rose home. Paula is affectionate with Flavia. Osvaldo tells Nedda and his daughters-in-law about Rose and Neném. Guilherme overhears his wife’s conversation with Tina’s father.
