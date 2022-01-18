× Photo: CBELLI/Pfizer/Disclosure

In an interview with O Globo, the president of Pfizer in Brazil, Marta Diez (photo), said he believed that the pandemic “it will be lighter and lighter”. When citing the drop in Covid deaths and severe cases of the disease, she praised the progress of the vaccination in the country and stated that, even with the arrival of the omicron, the scenario is quite different from that recorded at the beginning of last year.

“It is difficult to give a date [para o fim da pandemia]. I don’t think it will be a date, it will be a phase. The pandemic will be lighter and lighter, the disease will be there and we will learn to live with it. A year ago, in February and March of last year, it was a very difficult moment of the pandemic, when we didn’t have a vaccine. […] This decline [de casos graves e mortes] is the result of a vaccination very successful here in Brazil […]. I think we have a different situation, much more positive, even now with the arrival of the variant omicron.”

Marta Díez, however, expressed concern about the anti-vaccination movements.

“impacts and worries, not only as a company, but as a society. […] In Brazil it is limited compared to other countries. It is more typical of developed countries, a paradox. Maybe because the developed countries have lost their fear of infectious diseases, because precisely in As a result of previous vaccines, there is no longer so much exposure to these diseases.”