The study that indicates that the 'kissing disease' virus can cause multiple sclerosis

The Epstein-Barr virus is transmitted through saliva, when kissing or drinking from someone else’s cup, for example

It has long been suspected that the common Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) can trigger multiple sclerosis.

A new study by scientists at Harvard University in the United States provides the strongest evidence to date that it actually plays a key role in triggering this disease.

A survey of more than 10 million US military personnel showed that virtually all cases of multiple sclerosis are preceded by an infection with the virus.

“Our group and others have been investigating the hypothesis that EBV causes multiple sclerosis for years, but this is the first study to provide convincing evidence of causality,” said Italian researcher Alberto Ascherio, professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition at Harvard and lead author of the search.

