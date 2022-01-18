The study that indicates that the ‘kissing disease’ virus can cause multiple sclerosis

17 January 2022 Updated 2 hours ago

It has long been suspected that the common Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) can trigger multiple sclerosis.

A new study by scientists at Harvard University in the United States provides the strongest evidence to date that it actually plays a key role in triggering this disease.

A survey of more than 10 million US military personnel showed that virtually all cases of multiple sclerosis are preceded by an infection with the virus.

“Our group and others have been investigating the hypothesis that EBV causes multiple sclerosis for years, but this is the first study to provide convincing evidence of causality,” said Italian researcher Alberto Ascherio, professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition at Harvard and lead author of the search.

“This is a big step that suggests that most cases of MS can be prevented by stopping EBV infection and that it could lead to the discovery of a cure for MS.”

What are EBV and Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis affects 2.8 million people worldwide.

It is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheaths (fatty tissue layers) that protect neurons in the brain and spinal cord.

When this covering is damaged, nerve impulses slow down or stop.

This disease can cause a wide range of symptoms, including problems with vision, movement, sensation or balance.

It is a lifelong condition that can cause severe disability, although it can sometimes be mild.

Its cause is unknown, but one of the main suspects is EBV, a type of herpes virus that infects about 95% of adults.

The Epstein-Barr virus is mainly transmitted through saliva, for example, when kissing another person or drinking from the same cup as them.

This virus is the cause of mononucleosis, also known as glandular fever or “kissing disease”, and causes a lifelong latent infection in the host.

How the study was done

The difficulty in establishing a causal relationship between the Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is that this virus infects approximately 95% of the population.

Multiple sclerosis, on the other hand, is relatively rare, and the onset of symptoms begins about ten years after infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, according to Harvard research.

Studies with large numbers of individuals are needed to establish whether people who have not been infected with the virus are less likely to develop multiple sclerosis.

To determine the connection between the virus and multiple sclerosis, the researchers analyzed samples collected every two years.

In this way, they determined the status of the Epstein-Bar virus at the time of collection of the first sample and the relationship between infection with the virus and the onset of multiple sclerosis during the period of military service.

Levels of a biomarker of nerve degeneration typical of multiple sclerosis only increased after EBV infection.

These results “cannot be explained by any known risk factors for multiple sclerosis and suggest that EBV is the main cause” of this disease, according to the researchers.

The risk of multiple sclerosis increased 32-fold after infection with EBV, but did not change after infection with other viruses.

Ascherio noted that the time between EBV infection and the onset of multiple sclerosis may be due in part to the symptoms of the disease not being detected during the early stages and in part because of the evolutionary relationship between EBV and the host’s immune system. which is repeatedly stimulated each time the latent virus is reactivated.

What does discovery mean?

“There is currently no way to effectively prevent or treat EBV infection, but an EBV vaccine or specific antiviral drugs can prevent or cure multiple sclerosis,” Ascherio said.

Stanford University researchers William Robinson and Lawrence Steinman wrote a commentary article accompanying the study.

Robinson and Steinman note that “these findings provide compelling data that implicate the Epstein-Barr virus as the trigger for the development of multiple sclerosis.”

Currently, several companies are researching a vaccine against the Epstein-Barr virus.

For Clare Walton, lead researcher at the Multiple Sclerosis Society UK, the study does not conclusively prove a causal relationship.

“There is substantial evidence suggesting a link between the Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis, especially when symptomatic infection (ie, glandular fever or infectious mononucleosis) is observed,” Walton said in a statement.

“As this new study shows, evidence is also emerging to suggest that the link may be causal. However, one or more additional factors must be needed to trigger MS, since despite the fact that nine out of ten people around the world are infected with EBV, most do not develop multiple sclerosis.”

The researcher noted that, in her opinion, “we cannot be sure that EBV is causing MS until we can see the impact that preventing EBV infection has on the incidence of MS.”

“And while EBV vaccine research is ongoing, it’s still at an early stage. It’s great to see research on this crucial topic gaining traction.”