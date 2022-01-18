The teenager who made history by convincing surgery doctors that she saved her mother

Aliana Deveza organized the organ exchange that saved the life of her mother, Erosalyn

When she was just 19 years old, Aliana Deveza organized — and underwent — a historic surgery to save her mother’s life.

She convinced a hospital to perform the first organ exchange in the United States, an intervention in which different organs were exchanged between unrelated pairs of donors.

“The first thing I asked when I woke up was how was my mother. Is she okay? Did everything go well?”

“I wasn’t worried about myself anymore, I was just focused on getting over the pain I was feeling. Just hearing that everyone had made it, I was able to breathe again,” she recalls.

When Aliana says “everyone,” she’s not just talking about her and her mother, because two other women—who were sisters—were also undergoing surgery.

Most people are born with two kidneys, but we only need one to live.

One of Aliana’s organs would go to one of the sisters, and one of the other sister’s kidneys would go to Aliana’s mother.

Two lives were being saved, with two people donating organs to strangers to save a family member.

The operation was the result of two years of hard work that paid off.

Aliana saved her mother, Erosalyn, from years of hemodialysis, heartache, and possibly premature death—and a complete stranger would live a new life.

Kidneys are one of the few organs that one living person can donate to another, as most of us are born with two, but we only need one to live.

However, people who need a kidney are not always able to get it from someone they love, even if that person is willing to donate it.

Worldwide, around 150,000 organs were transplanted in 2019 — a tiny fraction of the total number of people in need of a new organ.

Alvin Roth, who shared the 2012 Nobel Prize in Economics for his work creating a system to help more people donate and receive kidneys, says: “Unlike many organs, it is possible for someone to give a kidney to someone they love and save it. your life”.

Keep reading

“But sometimes they can’t take your kidney, even if you’re healthy enough to donate one. And maybe I’m the donor in a similar case. I’d love to donate a kidney to someone I love, but I can’t.”

“However, maybe my kidney will work for your patient, and your kidney will work for my patient. This is the simplest type of kidney exchange, where two pairs of donors come together, and each receives a matching kidney. of other patients.”

The work of Alvin Roth and his colleagues resulted in a system capable of increasing the number of kidney replacements, so that thousands of lives are now saved each year.

But these organ exchanges are still not legalized everywhere. In Germany, for example, you can only donate an organ directly to someone in your immediate family. One concern is that vulnerable people might be tempted to sell an organ for cash.

And it’s not just pairs of people who participate in these transplants. In some cases, chains of people have banded together to maximize the number of compatible kidneys.

On one occasion, 70 different people were brought together so that 35 donors gave their kidneys to 35 strangers so they could have a new chance in life.

Aliana was unable to donate her kidney to her mother because doctors feared her mother’s kidney problems could be hereditary, so Aliana could have it too.

Despite this, she still wanted to help her mother get a new kidney, but time was running out. She then began to do some research and discovered that it might be possible to exchange part of a liver for a kidney.

“I started researching the types of organs that can be donated while the person is still alive. And the liver was the one that came up the most.”

Aliana didn’t know that this was just a theoretical possibility—and it wasn’t a regular operation. And he started calling hospitals to see if he could donate part of his liver to someone in exchange for a kidney for his mother.

She says that some hospitals didn’t understand what she meant: “Some hospitals transferred me to the morgue because they didn’t know what I was talking about.”

Finally, she managed to find the right person for the job: John Roberts, a surgeon at the University of California at San Francisco, USA.

“He didn’t dismiss my idea. I mean, I was just a 19-year-old girl and I didn’t know if I looked crazy. My family was against it because they didn’t want me to put myself in danger.”

With the help of the hospital, they found the two sisters who would pair up with Aliana and her mother. One of the sisters would receive part of Aliana’s liver, and Aliana’s mother would receive a new kidney from the other sister.

Aliana has no regrets. And why aren’t more people doing the same as her?

“I think people shy away from the idea of ​​organ donation because of the fear that surrounds it.”

“These are major surgeries, there are definitely a lot of risks. But understanding that and going through the process with a team that will be by your side through the process is what helps.”

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!