The time has come to settle accounts with Bolsonaro

It has been a year since the vaccination against Covid-19 began in Brazil. It is due to Governor João Doria (PSDB), from São Paulo, because President Jair Bolsonaro was against it.

The country now has 78.3% of its population vaccinated with some dose, and 68.6% with two or a single dose. It is ranked 54th in the Our World in Data ranking of countries that have been vaccinated the most.

Note Bolsonaro’s commitment to delaying vaccination, causing deaths that could have been avoided. It has been successful since the virus emerged in China in December 2019.

It was not in that year, nor in March 2020 when the virus killed here for the first time, nor in January 2021 when the first Brazilian was vaccinated, that Bolsonaro proudly said:

“For my part, I have not been vaccinated and I will not be vaccinated. It is a right of mine and of those who do not want to take it. Even because the side effects and adverse effects are enormous”.

The statement was made by him just over a month ago, precisely on December 8. Just 6 days ago, he said he was against childhood vaccinations due to its “side effects”.

As 79% of Brazilians are in favor of vaccinating children, and 81% of the presentation of proof of vaccination for entry into closed places, Bolsonaro, yesterday, gave the said for the unsaid.

In his cynical and mocking way, he complained in an interview with a radio station in Espírito Santo:

“I make it very clear, it was our government that bought 400 million doses of vaccines. They keep accusing me of being against the vaccine, but how? If I bought 400 million doses?”

A survey of 15 statements made by him in the last 15 months confirms what Bolsonaro wants us to forget:

2.Sep.2020 – “No one can force anyone to take a vaccine.”

21.Oct.2020 – “For my government, any vaccine, before being made available to the population, must be scientifically proven by the Ministry of Health and certified by Anvisa. The Brazilian people will not be anyone’s guinea pig”.

5.Dec.2020 – “As always, I have never run away from the truth, I tell you: I will not be vaccinated. And full stop. If anyone thinks my life is at risk, that’s my problem. And period.”

December 17, 2020 – “If you turn into an alligator, that’s your problem. If you become a superman, if a woman grows a beard or some man starts talking thin, they will have nothing to do with it.”

December 19, 2020 – “The rush of the vaccine is not justified because you mess with people’s lives, you will inoculate something in you”.

January 7, 2021 – “Do you know how many percent of the population will be vaccinated? As far as I know, less than half will take it.”

11.feb.2021 – “When I said medicine back there, I got hit. Nego hit me until I did not want any more. It got into the vaccine pile. The guy who goes into the vaccine pile, just the vaccine, is a useful idiot. We must have several options.”

March 4, 2021 – “There are idiots that we see on social media, in the press, [dizendo] ‘go buy vaccine’. Only if you go to your mother’s house. There is not [vacina] to sell in the world”.

June 17, 2021 – “I am vaccinated in quotes. Everyone who has contracted the virus is vaccinated, even more effectively than the vaccine itself, because you caught the virus for real. Whoever caught the virus is immunized, there is no debate”.

14.Oct.2021 – “Why force a child to be vaccinated? What is the chance of a child, for example, contracting the virus and dying? […] It looks like, I don’t want to say, it’s the vaccine lobby.”

7.Dec.2021 – “We ask: why the vaccination passport? This collar they want to put on the Brazilian people. Where is our freedom? I would rather die than lose my freedom.”

December 19, 2021 – “Child vaccine: first, only authorized by the parent. If some mayor, governor, dictator want to impose it is another story. But on the part of the federal government it has to have the authorization of the parents. You have to have a prescription.”

December 27, 2021 – “The issue of vaccines for children is a very incipient thing, the world still has doubts, and children are not dying to justify an emergency vaccine”.

January 6, 2022 – “The vaccine will be non-mandatory. So, no one is obligated to vaccinate your child. If it is not mandatory, no mayor or governor will be able to prevent the boy or girl from enrolling in schools for lack of vaccine”.

January 12, 2022 – “300-odd children, I regret each death, even more of children that we feel the most. But it does not justify vaccination for the adverse side effects these people have.”

Bolsonaro’s next international trip will be to Suriname this Thursday (20/1). Of the 52 precursor team members who would fly there, 10 contracted the virus.

In other words, it is not enough to have given the virus a free pass for it to kill those who had to die in Brazil, it can put the health of those who receive it, and their entourage, at risk in Suriname.

The messenger of death does not care about his own life since he chose to be a paratrooper and before the Army discharged him for unethical conduct, accused of intending to drop bombs on barracks.

The doctor responsible for Bolsonaro’s hospitalization on the 3rd, surgeon Antônio Luiz Macedo, advised Michelle, the first lady, to put a padlock on his motorcycle.

“The president cannot exert force either for a long time, force can make the abdomen twist”, explained Macedo. Two days ago, Bolsonaro rode a motorcycle in Brasília.

If he doesn’t love life, that’s his problem. Threatening the lives of others, however, is a problem that affects all those governed. It’s time to settle accounts with Bolsonaro.