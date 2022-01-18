There’s a Palmeiras fan complaining about a full belly

Palmeiras is coming from its second consecutive title in Libertadores, is preparing to go to the Club World Cup, but many fans did not like the beginning of the management of President Leila Pereira due to the lack of significant signings, especially for the role of center forward, with the major nuisance after the negotiation with Argentine Lucas Alario failed.

In the Posse de Bola #194 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that there are Palmeiras fans complaining with full bellies and that achievements are more important than hiring one or another reinforcement, seeing the beginning of work of the new management as more coherent than what their rivals do in the ball market.

“Leila is putting into practice a management more or less along the lines of how she handles her business, her companies. Whether it’s right or wrong is another story, I think it makes much more sense to work this way than this crazy way, she assumed the presidency of Palmeiras champion of Libertadores and financially balanced, she doesn’t need to do crazy, she doesn’t need to run like crazy to hire at any price”, says Mauro Cezar.

“Libertadores champion over Flamengo, the way Palmeiras was champion, Palmeiras’ situation is much better, the Palmeiras fan who is complaining, honestly, is complaining with a full belly, there’s no point. man wants to see a high-level striker there, but I think the president of Palmeiras is doing the right thing, doing things in a thoughtful way”, he adds.

The journalist recalls that Cruzeiro made signings to face Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and was not successful in Japan and believes that Palmeiras cannot be guided only by the Club World Cup, they need to think about the season as a whole and envision the possibilities of winning again. Libertadores and win the Brasileirão again.

“Apart from Corinthians, who won in 2012 from a Chelsea that was going through a hell of a crisis, the chance of any South American team against Chelsea is small, you can’t keep basing your season on this game. If you win, cool, it will be history for Palmeiras, it will be a source of extreme pride, it will end with mockery, but Palmeiras cannot think ‘I have to win the World Cup’, it’s ‘I’m going to try'”, says Mauro.

“My planning has to be for the season, for my reality and my reality is to be a Libertadores tri, to be Brazilian champion again, to win the Copa do Brasil if possible, if you can also win Paulista, this is the reality Palmeiras like any other Brazilian club, this World Cup is a kind of Cinderella story, suddenly things go right, but most of the time the carriage turns into a pumpkin in the end”, he concludes.

