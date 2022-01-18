This Iron Man 2 Scene Became a Problem for the Marvel Saga – Movie News

A sequel to the Marvel Universe has been a problem for studio executives for years. Present in Iron Man 2, this moment concerns the character of Black Widow.

A scene from Iron Man 2 has been a thorn in the side of Marvel producers since 2010. The first sequel to Tony Stark’s adventures, the film introduced a new character to the universe: Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson.

The scene takes place around the twentieth minute of the film, when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) meets Natalie Rushman (Johansson), who is introduced to him by Pepper Potts (Gwynneth Paltrow) with the following words:

She’s in the legal department, and it can become a very expensive sexual harassment lawsuit if you look at it like that.

Despite this remark, Tony is still interested in the young woman and searches for nude photos of her. He ends the meeting by firing off at Pepper, “I want one.” The assistant replies, “No.”





Last June, Scarlett Johansson recalled this difficult period for her character Black Widow, indicating that she was “hypersexualized”.

If you watch Iron Man 2, you’ll notice that he speaks of her as an object, as a ‘good woman.

On Tony’s “I want one” line, she adds: “Yes, at one point [Tony] treats her like a piece of meat, and maybe at that moment it sounded like a compliment, but do you know what I mean? My self-esteem was probably measured by this kind of comment. But today everything is different.”

Johansson is not alone in finding this scene regrettable. In an interview with Time magazine, Marvel Studios Vice President Victoria Alonso (responsible for post-production, animation and special effects) said:

“It bothered me then and it still bothers me today. I remember thinking to myself, ‘She’s not an object.’ So the world sees this sexy woman and thinks that because she’s beautiful, that’s all she has. have to show”.

Fortunately, since 2010, the Black Widow character has evolved a lot, growing up to be entitled to her own solo movie, eleven years after her first appearance and playing a pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame. Nice revenge.