This is the amount that Flamengo needs to pay to remove Ferreira from Grêmio

Unlike what has been broadcast, Grêmio is not obliged to accept a proposal of 8 million euros (R$ 50.5 million), which can be made by Flamengo. Well, that’s the fine that the attacker has out of the country.

Grêmio player receives proposal from two São Paulo teams

Gremistas girls will face Cruzeiro in the 1st phase of the Supercopa do Brasil

5 internal reinforcements for Grêmio to replace Jhonata Robert

Palmeiras has a 15-year professional phenomenon. And the Guild?

Palmeiras has a 15-year professional phenomenon. And the Guild?

The termination penalty to sell to teams from within Brazil is calculated based on the Pelé Law. To define the value of the athlete’s termination penalty, the salary he has in his portfolio is taken and multiplied by 13.3. This amount refers to the 12 months of salary that the worker receives in the year. In addition, the 13th and also a third of the vacation value is included.

After that, the value is still multiplied by 100, which is a value stipulated by FIFA. As we know that Ferreira receives R$ 140 thousand in salary, we can determine his termination fine for teams in Brazil, just do the following:

Ferreira fine amount = BRL 140 thousand * 13.3 * 100 = BRL 186.2 million

However, there is the possibility that Ferreira will receive only part of this R$ 140 thousand as salary, and the rest, Grêmio will pay in image rights. This type of division is usually 60 by 40. That is, 60% of the amount is paid through the CLT itself. In this case, Ferreira would receive only R$84,000, which would count as a fine. Therefore, Flamengo would have to pay the following:

Volante says goodbye to Grêmio and presents himself in rival

Ferreira fine amount = BRL 84 thousand * 13.3 * 100 = BRL 111.72 million

However, that would be if Flamengo only wanted to pay and take the player. Trading, it is likely that Grêmio would sell for less. But, in order to clarify a misinformation that has been spreading, we made this article.

So, sign up for YouTube and follow us on our social networks like TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA