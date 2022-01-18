Three Crypto Sectors to Watch in 2022, According to Experts – Cryptocurrencies

Although Bitcoin (BTC) has consolidated itself as the main cryptocurrency in the world, in recent months the market has seen strong growth in other segments in the crypto universe, with assets focused on different solutions that can bring great investment opportunities.

And in this scenario, three crypto “sectors” can stand out in 2022, according to Samir Kerbage, CTO of asset manager Hashdex, and Gustavo Cunha, partner at Resetfunds and Fintrender, with Decentralized Finance (DeFi) being one of the main ones.

On panel at Where to Invest 2022, an online event promoted by InfoMoney, in partnership with XP Investimentos, on Monday (17) (see the agenda for the next few days), the duo explained that DeFi is a segment that has shown great evolution in the recent past, with several assets highlighted.

“DeFi for me is a new global financial market infrastructure […] What we see from DeFi in the last three years is still very early on, but it is more or less a copy of all products from the traditional financial market for blockchain”, explains Cunha.

And the main advantage of this market, as in every crypto universe, is to offer these financial products in a decentralized way, without geographical restrictions or impacts from regulators and government bodies.

Kerbage points out that DeFi is heading to a new stage, with solutions that allow institutional clients to enter the crypto world, such as asset tokenization, which, according to him, takes assets from the real world to the world of DeFi. “This can unlock very large potential for global competition for competitive rates by tapping into this pool of liquidity within the DeFi market,” he says.

Smart Contracts and the Metaverse

Another sector that the two suggest keeping an eye on this year is the one linked to smart contracts, whose main highlight is Ethereum (ETH), the main platform for this market, but which is not the only one.

Cunha says that, despite seeing the price of Ethereum a little expensive, the platform played an important role in the development of the crypto market and that this continues to this day, among other factors due to its large community of developers.

“In the medium term [o ETH] will continue to be one of the main currencies”, says the Resetfunds partner, recommending that investors are not so worried about short-term variations and focus on long-term expectations.

Kerbage reinforces that there is still a lot of work to be done on Ethereum, which reinforces the project’s long-term thesis, as developers already have plans to work on the platform for at least ten years, according to him.

The third sector pointed out by experts with potential for this year is linked to the change in digital culture, especially in topics related to the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

However, these media are still only at the beginning of their usability, mainly because they depend on the development of other technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, among others.

Hashdex’s CTO points out that the pandemic helped this market rapidly advance in 2021, as people felt the need to have social interactions even though they couldn’t meet in person. On the other hand, he projects that we should only see the metaverse closer to how it was originally thought about 10 years from now, so it’s important to look at assets right now.

In the video above, experts still comment on some specific cryptos that may attract attention this year, assess the scenario of projects that promise to “kill” Ethereum, among other topics.

