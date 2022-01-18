Tiago Abravanel feared being dropped from BBB22 after name leaked: ‘Despero’ TV News

Tiago Abravanel was afraid of being “eliminated” from BBB22 by Globo’s production even before the premiere after his name was leaked in the press. This Tuesday morning (18), the artist vented to Lucas Bissoli in the outside area of ​​the house. “The first time I was desperate, I thought: ‘They’re going to give up on me'”, commented Silvio Santos’ grandson.

The medical student argued that he doesn’t like to know the participants in advance, and Abravanel agreed. “Appeared a lot [seu nome], but then when it stopped, I was calmer”, he added.

His name was first released in early December last year by BuzzFeed columnist Fefito. At the time, he had just participated in Farofa da Gkay, which brought together other famous people, and speculation increased.

Still in the chat with Bissoli, the actor revealed that his trajectory began in the theater, at the age of 15, and discarded perks for being from the family of the owner of SBT.

“Because I am Silvio Santos’ grandson, people imagine that my life started on television. In fact, it started in the theater”, he pointed out, in addition to revealing techniques to deal with the fatigue of producing a play: “You have to learn to deal with repetition, each day is something”.

