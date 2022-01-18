Tiago Abravanel is released by his husband to kiss at BBB 22

The actor and singer Tiago Abravanel were released by the husband to Kiss on the mouth on the reality show Big Brother Brasil (BBB) ​​22. The information was revealed by Lígia Abravanel, in an interview with Muka’s Space, at the twitter, on Sunday (16).

“The Fe [Fernando Poli] released the seal, but without the duvet. But I think that there is no one inside there who is his type, but the peck is allowed. It can’t go beyond that,” said the actor’s sister.

Also according to the sister of the BBB 22 participant, the actor entered the house worried about what the mother might see in the house. “She’s very attached to him. She’s angry! Tiago even asked if we couldn’t put her on a ship without internet for 4 months.”

Premieres this Monday (17)

The BBB 22 premieres this Monday (17) on TV Globo. The reality show airs at 10:15 pm, right after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

This year’s edition is the first with the presentation of Tadeu Schmidt, who replaces Tiago Leifert. The general direction of the attraction is by Rodrigo Dourado, and the core direction is by Boninho.