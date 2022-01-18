Tiago Abravanel is released to give kisses inside the BBB22

Since being announced as a participant in BBB22, Tiago Abravanel has been widely discussed on social media. AND Ligia Abravanel, sister of the actor who is confined, revealed in an interview with the podcast Muka’s Space, that he was given a free pass for some things within the confinement.

According to Lígia, Tiago is released by her husband, Fernando Poli, to kiss other participants, if you want, however, no kisses and duvets. “Fê released the seal, but without the duvet”, he said.

See more: Tiago Leifert gives a tip to BBB22 viewers: “start with the plants”

The sister of the BBB22 participant explained the reason why Fernando released the seals: “But I don’t think there’s anyone in there who’s his type, but the peck is free. It cannot go beyond that. He understands the lack of being locked inside.”

Who was happy to see Tiago inside the confinement was Patricia Abravanel, Tiago’s aunt, taking everyone by surprise. Upon seeing her nephew confined, the SBT heiress said she will watch the program for the first time and has already declared her support.

When does BBB22 start?

Big Brother Brasil 22 will start this Monday (17th), and will be broadcast at 10:40 pm (Brasilia time), right after ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’. Participants should be confined to the most watched house in Brazil this afternoon, however, access to Globoplay, which broadcasts 24 hours, will only be released after the edition airs tonight.