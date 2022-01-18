Tiago Abravanel reveals curiosity about Xuxa, find out which one

In conversation with Natália Deodato, Tiago Abravanel assured that Xuxa will watch the BBB22 this year. During the confinement, it is common for the brothers to talk about who will accompany the edition and the Rainha dos Baixinhos was not left out.

According to the actor, the presenter not only likes the program, but also followed the last edition with Abravanel through video calls. “We connected by facetime,” he shared.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (3) laís-medica-bbb22 Laís was the first confirmed participant of the popcorn group. She is a doctor, is 30 years old, and is from Crixás (GO)Reproduction / TV Globo 5dd21cb8-0e3c-4375-89fb-f2006f07ea76 Luciano is also a popcorn fan. Actor and dancer, he is 28 years old, and is from Florianópolis (SC) jessilane_bbb22 The third member of the popcorn group is Jessilane, a biologist from Valparaíso de Goiás. She is 26 years old and promised “not to be a plant”.TV Globo Eliezer-bbb22 Eliezer is from Volta Redonda (RJ), is 31 years old, is a designer and entrepreneur. Also in the BBB22 popcorn groupTV Globo slovenia-bbb22 Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. It’s from Popcorn!TV Globo ***lucas-bbb22 Lucas, from Vila Velha (ES), is an engineer and medical student. He is 31 years old and was cast in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***barbara-bbb22 Bárbara is one of the popcorn group. She is 29 years old, is a PR and model. Born in Novo Hamburgo (RS)TV Globo ***arthur-aguiar-bbb22 Arthur Aguiar really agreed to participate in BBB22. The actor is the first participant in the box.TV Globo ***rodrigo-bbb22 Rodrigo is 36 years old, is a commercial manager and represents São José dos Campos (SP) in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***natália-bbb22 Also from popcorn, Natália is 22 years old and is from Belo Horizonte (MG). Sister is a model and nail designerTV Globo ***vinícius-bbb22 From Ceará, Vinicius was the last of the popcorn group to be announced. In a few days, it already has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram. TV Globo ***pedroscooby-bbb22 Pedro Scooby is also in the cabin group. The surfer is 33 years old, is the father of 3 children and is the ex-husband of Luana PiovaniTV Globo ***brunna gonçalves-bbb22 Brunna is a dancer, influencer and wife of singer Ludmilla. He is 30 years old and is from Nilópolis (RJ). From the stages to the BBB22 cabin!TV Globo ***paulo andré camillo Another athlete for the BBB 22 box. Paulo André Camilo is from Santo André (SP), is 23 years old and competed in the Olympic Games TV Globo ***maria-bbb22 Featured as Verena in the soap opera Amor de Mãe, on TV Globo, Maria also goes to the BBB22 box. She is from Rio de Janeiro, is 21 years old and is an actress and singer. ***jadepicon-bbb22 It’s her! Jade Picon, 20, is confirmed at BBB22. The businesswoman and influencer from São Paulo is in the reality box TV Globo f07c705f-78b6-46be-bec4-ac5a34640dab Also in the cast of Amor de Mãe, Douglas Silva will join the BBB22 cabin. The actor is from Rio de Janeiro, is 33 years old and became famous for playing the childhood of the bandit Dadinho in the film City of God.TV Globo ***linn da broken-bbb22 Linn da Quebrada is confirmed for the BBB22 cabin. Linn is 31 years old, is a singer and actress ***tiago abravanel-bbb22 Silvio Santos’ grandson is coming! Tiago Abravanel is 34 years old, is an actor and presenter, and was already highly rated for the BBB22 boxTV Globo ***naiara azevedo Naiara Azevedo will even be at BBB22. The country singer is 32 years old, is from Farol (PR) and owner of the hit 50 reaisTV Globo 0

The grandson of Silvio Santos also said that this was not the only reality show that the two watched practically together. He said that the two continued with the same scheme during that “of the animals”, in reference to the Farm.

Xuxa with the dog Doralice XuxaPhoto: Playback/Instagram Tiago Abravanel Tiago AbravanelReproduction / Instagram ***Tiago Abravanel The grandson of Silvio Santos is one of the big bets of TV Globo and viewers. According to columnist Fefito, he caught Covid and only entered pre-BBB lockdown a few days before the show started.Reproduction / Instagram Natalia-bbb22 Natália, from Minas Gerais, is 22 years old and lives in Belo Horizonte. Model and nail designer, started working at the age of 9 and never stoppedGlobe Natalia Deodato – BBB Natalia Deodato / Instagram 0

Natalia was very excited about the information and proved to be a big fan of the presenter, as well as thousands of other adults who grew up listening and dancing with Rainha dos Baixinhos.

